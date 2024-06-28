Two New Nations Join Program to Provide SATCOM Support to NATO > U.S. Department of Defense > Defense Department News

Starting subsequent 12 months, Spain and Luxembourg will be a part of 4 different NATO nations that present satellite tv for pc communications providers to the North Atlantic Treaty Group as a part of a satellite tv for pc providers challenge that started in 2020.

Earlier this month, leaders of the oversight companies within the six international locations met simply exterior of Washington, D.C., to assessment the satellite tv for pc providers already being offered by the challenge, known as NATO SATCOM Providers sixth Technology, or NSS6G. Throughout their assembly, in addition they assessed the present efficiency of these providers and any ongoing challenges.

Throughout these periods, representatives of NATO’s Communications and Info Company and the six nations agreed on the ultimate textual content of the modification to the memorandum of understanding, which offers the framework through which satellite tv for pc communications providers are offered to NATO.

The proposed modification is crafted to allow Luxembourg and Spain to affix the U.S., France, Italy and the U.Okay. because the suppliers of army satellite tv for pc communications to NATO.

Starting in 2005, NATO ceased buying and working its personal satellites, a few of which had been based mostly on designs from the early Nineteen Seventies. As a substitute, NATO opted to show to member states France, Italy and the U.Okay. to offer NATO forces with the satellite tv for pc communications they wanted whereas conducting operations. In 2020, the U.S. joined the present crew.

Below the association, the U.S. offers assist with its “extraordinarily excessive frequency,” or EHF, transport service for NATO nuclear command and management and “super-high frequency,” or SHF, capability from its nationwide Wideband International Satellite tv for pc Communications System.

France, the U.Okay. and Italy present SHF and UHF capability by their Syracuse, Skynet, and Sicral constellations. Spain and Luxembourg will deliver extra SHF and UHF capability to the consortium from their Spainsat Subsequent Technology and GovSat satellite tv for pc constellations, respectively. In complete, a few dozen army satellites will present functionality to NATO.

“These are at various ranges of safety,” stated Brian Hughes, the present NSS6G Joint Providers administration workplace chief within the worldwide affairs workplace of the U.S. House Techniques Command. “It is all army satellite tv for pc communications, which implies that it has resistance to nuclear results and has resistance to jamming capabilities that business providers usually do not have.”

Hughes stated satellite tv for pc communications providers are offered to NATO although a mix of what’s known as “allocate and commit” and managed providers.

“[Allocate and commit is] the place this capability is definitely given to NATO and [NATO] can use it because it wants it,” Hughes stated. “After which, we have now a managed entry service the place [NATO] makes a request at particular occasions that they want it, and we [the team of national providers] really handle the service offered.”

It isn’t NATO nations who will immediately use the aptitude offered by NSSG6, however slightly NATO headquarters itself when it runs NATO-sanctioned operations.

“NATO has, as an enterprise, its personal necessities as a result of it offers the headquarters capabilities, whether or not they’re static or deployed,” Hughes stated. “That SATCOM [satellite communications] is vital as a result of NATO is offering the command-and-control operate by SATCOM, which is completely essential.”

Whereas the NSS6G consortium offers the space-based functionality, NATO itself offers the instruments its forces want on the bottom, stated Nusret Yilmaz, the SATCOM enterprise unit proprietor inside the NATO Communications and Info Company.

“NATO owns the bottom tools,” Yilmaz stated. “All of the end-user tools, together with the tactical radios, together with the terminals for, as an instance, deployed communications and together with the assorted sizes of transportable and deployable communication methods. These are owned by NATO. NATO is working and sustaining [the ground systems]. These are natural capabilities of NATO. Nonetheless, for the house phase, NATO does not have any natural functionality.”

NATO’s unique transfer away from its natural house property was each a cost-saving measure and an effort to permit NATO to have the ability to reap the benefits of the extra fashionable space-based methods that NATO allies would subject for their very own use.

The addition of Spain and Luxembourg to NSSG6 means elevated resilience in satellite tv for pc communications functionality.

“Since it’s not just one nation, [but] a number of nations, there may be additionally form of resilience within the house phase,” Yilmaz stated. “There may be lately a really excessive enhance in demand for satellite tv for pc communications. NATO has compensated for this enhance in demand by numerous floor phase and person phase initiatives. Now by this MOU and modification, NATO form of makes certain this extra capability is taken care of from the house phase perspective, as nicely.”

Mike Dean, who serves because the Protection Division’s Chief Info Workplace SATCOM chief, served because the host for this month’s convention. He stated, thus far, NSS6G has been an excellent instance of collaboration and partnership among the many 4 nations to offer satellite tv for pc bandwidth and repair to NATO, and the 2 extra companions will solely improve that cooperation.

“The addition of Luxembourg and Spain will construct upon current working relationships and the continuing interactions we have now with our Worldwide companions,” he stated.

Dean additionally commented on the advantages of U.S. participation to the DOD.

“We’re reimbursed for the providers we offer to NATO,” he defined. “We’re then in a position to work with the U.S. House Command and the providers and use that cash to assist fund initiatives that can improve the satellite tv for pc communications providers for our warfighters. It is a wonderful instance of how a small funding could make a big enchancment in functionality.”

NSS6G is starting 10 years of its totally operational interval, which continues by the top of 2034.