Two Gen Z Vogue Editors React to Gracie Abrams’s New Album, ‘The Secret of Us’

Kim: She’s one in every of my favourite nepo infants (together with Romy Mars). Perhaps my favourite style of music is nepo-baby music?

O’Connor: I believe my favourite style of human is nepo child. Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie…Gracie!

“Threat”

O’Connor: Typically the one method I can get off the bed is by placing on “Threat,” and I immediately bounce out and begin dancing.

Kim: It’s very Taylor Swift “Imply” period, with Gracie taking part in the guitar on the backing observe. Aaron Dessner additionally produced it, which is so thrilling.

O’Connor: OMG, you simply jogged my memory there’s a Taylor function on this album. I’m not mentally ready.

O’Connor: “God, I’m really invested / Suppose I really need this / I’m not even kidding / No, I’m really invested / Haven’t even met but / Want that I used to be kidding, I’m not, and I hate it” completely encapsulates the way it feels to have romantic emotions for a person in 2024.

Kim: Significantly—that is additionally how I really feel about Nicholas Galitzine, whom I’ve by no means met and doubtless by no means will!