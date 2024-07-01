‘Two and a Half Men’ Alum Angus T. Jones Spotted In Rare Public Outing

Angus T. Jones was noticed in a uncommon public outing over the weekend.

The previous baby star, 30, was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 29, the place he wore a black T-shirt and denims, in addition to a black cap and glasses.

Jones was final noticed out in public earlier this yr, seen getting out of his automobile in Los Angeles in February whereas carrying a black hoodie, shorts, a beanie and sun shades.

Jones portrayed Jake on the favored CBS sequence Two and a Half Males alongside Charlie Sheen and Jake Cryer from the age of 10 years outdated when he was solid in 2003. Whereas Cryer portrayed Jake’s uptight single father, Alan Harper, Sheen performed his hedonistic brother, Charlie Harper.

Following his time on the sitcom, which he stop in 2013, Jones has for essentially the most half eliminated himself from the general public eye. In 2012, he had beforehand urged followers to “please cease watching Two and a Half Males” after he was baptized into the Seventh-Day Creation Church.

Nonetheless, Jones later apologized for his feedback and wound up making one closing visitor look in season 12 for the Two and a Half Males sequence finale, which aired in 2015.

In a 2016 interview with Individuals, Jones shared that he was “very assured” in his determination to depart Two and a Half Males and attend faculty on the College of Colorado at Boulder.

“Going to school was one thing I used to be actually, actually enthusiastic about,” he mentioned on the time, including that going to high school allowed him to reside a “regular existence” outdoors of the leisure trade. “I wasn’t the middle of everybody’s consideration, and that was good.”

He continued, “I obtained fairly doomsday with my pondering for a very long time, however now I’m having enjoyable and having fun with the place I’m at. I now not really feel like each step I take is on a landmine.”

Jones’ most up-to-date appearing function was as a visitor star on Sheen’s Max sequence, Bookie, in November 2023 the place he joined a number of of his costars from Two and a Half Males. This included sequence creator Chuck Lorre, who shared on the time that Jones was “doing nice.”

“[Angus] is doing nice,” Lorre mentioned in an interview with Selection on the time. “He’s a terrific man. It’s a unprecedented factor. We began working collectively [when] he was 8 years outdated. And to work collectively once more, 20 years later, we had enjoyable. It was an exquisite afternoon. Everyone had the identical response: ‘Oh my god. You’re a grown man!’”