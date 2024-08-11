Twin Peaks Cast: Where Are They Now?

Twin Peaks has ended, however the present’s stars, together with Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn and Lara Flynn Boyle, have remained on our screens.

The collection, which ran from 1990 to 1991, adopted an investigation into the homicide of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) within the fictional city of Twin Peaks, Washington. The collection developed a cult following partly due to its campy storytelling — and David Lynch and Mark Frost‘s distinctive imaginative and prescient.

After ABC pulled the plug on Twin Peaks, the 1992 prequel function movie Twin Peaks: Fireplace Stroll With Me was born. The universe expanded much more when Showtime revived the collection for one season in 2017 with Lynch and Frost returning to direct and write all of the episodes.

MacLachlan, Fenn, Mädchen Amick, Lee and David Duchovny all returned for the revival after showing within the authentic collection. The brand new season additionally featured some new — however acquainted — faces, together with Laura Dern, Michael Cera, Richard Chamberlain, Trent Reznor, Jessica Szohr and Amanda Seyfried in all kinds of roles.

Followers nonetheless holding out hope for extra Twin Peaks content material had been shocked when Lynch introduced in 2024 that he wasn’t certain whether or not he would have the ability to direct any extra initiatives after being recognized with emphysema.

Lynch instructed Sight & Sound in an interview that he obtained the illness from “smoking for thus lengthy,” including, “I’m homebound whether or not I prefer it or not. I can’t exit. And I can solely stroll a brief distance earlier than I’m out of oxygen.”

Regardless of makes an attempt to make money working from home, Lynch’s future plans for his directing profession remained unclear. “I wish to be amongst the issues and get concepts there,” he concluded. “However I’d attempt to do it remotely, if it involves it.”

Maintain scrolling to see the place the forged of Twin Peaks is now: