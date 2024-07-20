TV Ratings Down a Little From 2020

The closing evening of the Republican Nationwide Conference drew the gathering’s largest TV viewers of the week, one bigger than the closing evening of the RNC 4 years in the past. It wasn’t fairly giant sufficient, nevertheless, to push the conference as an entire previous 2020’s numbers.

Thursday’s protection of the conference, operating from 10 p.m. to about 12:15 a.m. ET, averaged 25.38 million viewers throughout 14 retailers, in line with Nielsen figures. Most of that point was dedicated to Donald Trump’s speech accepting the celebration’s nomination for president for the third consecutive election. That was up about 7 p.c from the ultimate evening of the 2020 conference (23.81 million viewers throughout 13 channels). Nielsen says the viewers peaked between 10:45 and 11 p.m. ET, early in Trump’s speech, with 28.4 million viewers.

For the 4 nights of the RNC, multi-network protection averaged 19.07 million viewers, a shade underneath the 19.39 million common for the 2020 conference. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday’s audiences had been all up barely from 4 years in the past, however an enormous decline on Tuesday — which, at 14.81 million viewers, was down by 24 p.c from 2020 — dragged down the general common. (Main League Baseball’s All-Star Recreation additionally aired Tuesday and will have siphoned off some viewers.)

The overwhelming majority of the viewers for Thursday’s protection — 18.36 million viewers, or about 72 p.c of the whole — was made up of individuals over age 55. That’s in keeping with the prior three days, when about three-fourths of the viewers was from that age vary. Just below 5 million individuals (4.94 million) ages 35-54 watched Thursday, together with 1.35 million adults 18-34 and about 726,000 youngsters and youngsters.

Fox Information led all 4 nights by sizable margins, together with 9.21 million viewers on Thursday. NBC (3.89 million) beat out ABC (2.79 million) for second place on the evening, and CNN (1.97 million) took fourth. CBS introduced in 1.91 million viewers and MSNBC, 1.19 million. Protection on Scripps Information, Telemundo, Univision, CNNe, Fox Enterprise, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS accounted for the remaining 4.42 million viewers. (Nielsen’s figures don’t embody streaming.)