Turkiye vs. Portugal live stream: Where to watch UEFA Euro 2024 online, prediction TV channel, time, odds

Recent from victories invigorating and underwhelming of their Euro 2024 openers, Turkiye and Portugal meet with an eye fixed on taking management of Group F after two video games. Turkiye’s 3-1 win over Georgia was one of many video games of the event up to now, a contest full of twists and turns till Kerem Akturkoglu carried the ball in direction of an empty objective to earn his aspect solely their second European Championships win since a run to the 2008 semis.

Portugal’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic was not fairly the identical thrill a minute encounter, a well-known sport for Cristiano Ronaldo and firm the place they lower than the sum of their spectacular elements even in victory. If that doesn’t change it’s onerous to see how they rank among the many foremost favorites to win all of it within the weeks forward. Right here is how one can watch the match and what you could know:

Viewing info

Date: Saturday, June 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Westfalenstadion — Dortmund, Germany

Westfalenstadion — Dortmund, Germany TV: Fox | Dwell stream: Fubo (attempt at no cost)

Fox | Fubo (attempt at no cost) Odds: Turkiye+480; Draw +300; Portugal -167

Group F outlook and permutations

Each Turkiye and Portugal go into this sport with comparable permutations dictating their path to the final 16. The winner of this sport will attain the knockout spherical as Group F leaders if there’s both a draw between Georgia and Czech Republic or the crew they beat within the first spherical of fixtures wins. Turkiye, then, must win and hope the Czechs don’t beat Georgia. For Portugal three factors of their very own and any for Georgia take them via as Group F winners.

POS. TEAM W D L GD PTS. 1 Turkiye 1 0 0 2 3 2 Portugal 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Georgia 0 1 1 -2 1

June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Crew information

Turkiye: Do not anticipate a lot altering of a successful crew from Vincenzo Montella, key man Hakan Calhanoglu would miss the sport with the Czech Republic if he receives a reserving however Turkiye’s precedence will likely be getting the purpose or factors that might have them set honest to make the knockout rounds.

Doable Turkiye XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Portugal: Their opening win introduced with it acquainted questions over whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will get the very best out of the gamers round him, who typically appear extra centered on feeding their captain than constructing possession play of their very own. Regardless the main scorer in males’s worldwide soccer is unlikely to make manner from Roberto Martinez’s XI. Rafael Leao may.

Doable Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Felix

Prediction

Turkiye may simply be feisty and aggressive sufficient to get one thing in entrance of what may properly be a crowd full of their supporters from Dortmund and past. PICK: Turkiye 1, Portugal 1