Turbo Price Prediction: TURBO Soars 26% On Binance Listing Rumor As Traders Flock To This GambleFi Crypto For 100x Potential

The Turbo worth has soared 26% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.005305 as of 02:55 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that jumped 107%.

It comes amid hypothesis of bullish information from the TURBO ecosystem, with hints of a potential Binance itemizing.

There’s additionally hypothesis of a potential TURBO token itemizing on HiBT.

Turbo Worth Prediction

The Turbo worth is making an attempt a restoration rally, with two inexperienced candlesticks to point out for it. TURBO bulls are displaying power, hauling the Relative Energy Index (RSI) above the imply degree of fifty. The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can be in optimistic territory and rejecting in opposition to additional draw back.

If bullish momentum will increase, sufficient to ship the Turbo worth above the trendline (diagonal line) of the Fibonacci retracement indicator, it could render the TURBO token engaging to purchase. This may imply a foray into the Fibonacci Golden Zone, beginning with a flip of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree right into a help at $0.006389.

Additional north, an prolonged transfer above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.007294 would entice extra purchase orders. However, solely a decisive candlestick shut above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement degree at $0.009317 would vindicate TURBO meme coin from the fingers of the bears.

GeckoTerminal: TURBO/USD 1-day chart

On the flip facet, with the RSI barely holding above the imply degree of fifty, and the place of the MACD under the sign line (orange band), the bears may get well the market. This might see the meme coin drop to the underside of the market vary at $0.003462.

As TURBO’s future outlook isn’t precisely clear, forward-looking merchants are flocking to Mega Cube (DICE), a GambleFi crypto that YouTuber Jon Buying and selling says has 100X potential after launch.

Promising Various To Turbo

DICE is the ticker for the Mega Cube undertaking, a longtime on line casino enterprise with a person base that exceeds 50,000. It boasts 13,000 energetic gamers, and month-to-month wagers totaling $50 million.

The undertaking is the primary GambleFi undertaking on the Solana blockchain, and is dedicated to difficult the on line casino sector titan, Rollbit Coin. It additionally seems to be to emulate earlier presales like TG.On line casino, which exploded 4X on launch.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Comply with the hyperlink under to purchase in a number of straightforward steps – not satisfied, view our causes under ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQP5o Present Worth: 1 DICE = 0.075 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is ready to change into the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/4BhT0cqraY — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 6, 2024

Mega Cube affords buyers quite a lot of rewards. These embody each day rewards to holders which are primarily based on the on line casino’s efficiency.

The platform is also in the midst of an airdrop initiative, with a considerable $2.25 million being given away over three seasons.

You may as well earn passive earnings by way of the platform’s staking choice, with 10% of $DICE’s whole 420 million tokens allotted as staking rewards.

Restricted version NFTs that grant gamers particular privileges and extra rewards may even be despatched to randomly chosen customers on the platform.

#DICE presale has raised $1.5 MILLION! 🚀🚀 This milestone brings us nearer to revolutionizing GameFi. Bear in mind 👇 Present tier worth: 0.075 Present presale goal: $2M We’re implementing a number of tiered worth will increase, so ensure to safe your $DICE early – we have now… pic.twitter.com/1rSyxvY8HU — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 17, 2024

The undertaking’s presale has raised greater than $1.5 million as buyers purchase DICE tokens for $0.075 every. If you’re to affix, do not forget that there’s a worth improve in lower than 4 days.

Purchase Mega Cube tokens right here.

