Turbo Price Prediction: TURBO Plunges 17%, Leading Meme Coin Losses As Traders Flock to This Parabolic AI Meme Coin ICO

The Turbo worth plunged 17% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.005192 as of 03:47 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 1% to $127 million.

The drop made TURBO the highest meme coin loser as many different tokens bounced again within the final 24 hours.

The autumn got here regardless of Turbo saying a significant partnership with Animoca, a worldwide chief in gamification and blockchain. The token goals to merge the realms of AI, creativity, and group, and has skyrocketed 2,193% since launch final yr.

Turbo Worth Set To Proceed Its Surge Over The Ascending Triangle

The Turbo worth after dropping from its all-time excessive of $0.0097 on Might 28, discovered help round $0.003626, in keeping with knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

TURBO worth bulls are utilizing the help degree to push the value of Turbo inside an ascending triangle sample. Nonetheless, the token nonetheless trades under each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs) however nonetheless trades inside the triangle.

The drop from the SMAs, appearing as resistance round $0.0053 and $0.00568, has pushed the token under the 50-midline to 43, indicating sellers’ dominance regardless of a 12% rise final week.

The Turbo worth evaluation ndicates that the token is on a retrace from the higher boundary of the ascending triangle however nonetheless trades inside the ascending triangle sample. If the bulls push the token above the higher boundary, bulls are presently concentrating on $0.010.

Nonetheless, if the bears exert extra strain at this level, the value of Turbo would retrace again to the $0.003517 help zone under the triangle.

Because the Turbo worth plummets, the brand new AI meme coin WeinerAI ($WAI) is hovering in presale.

And in keeping with the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, the $WAI token has the potential to surge 100X after its launch.

Weiner AI Skyrockets Previous $6.4 Million – Finest AI Crypto To Purchase

After a banging begin to its ICO, Weiner AI has rocketed previous $6.47 million in funds raised. This modern mission makes use of AI to energy a buying and selling bot that makes use of predictive know-how to assist merchants decide crypto’s large winners.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unimaginable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

The token mimics a sausage canine pumped with AI capabilities, and it goals to rival AI meme cash like $TURBO, $CORGI, and $GROK.

By buying and staking $WAI tokens, you’ll be able to earn passive revenue with an annual proportion yield of as much as 180%.

You possibly can participate within the presale by buying WAI for under $0.000722 per token. However hurry as the value will improve in barely greater than a day.

Purchase WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

