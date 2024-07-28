Turbo Price Prediction: TURBO Plummets 12% As Traders Rush To Buy This Blockbuster AI Meme Coin ICO With Only 7 Days Left

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Turbo worth plunged over 12% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.006175 as of seven:25 a.m. EST as traders offload their holdings within the meme coin available on the market.

Regardless of this latest retracement, the TURBO worth remains to be properly within the inexperienced by greater than 43% on the weekly timeframe.

The Turbo Worth Testing A Crucial Assist Stage

4-hour chart for TURBO/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

A bearish descending triangle has shaped on TURBO’s 4-hour chart after the meme coin printed a collection of decrease highs over the previous 24 hours. Now, the crypto is testing the important thing help stage at $0.006200. A break beneath this vital worth level may result in TURBO falling to the next mark at $0.004773.

However, the Turbo worth sustaining a place above the $0.006200 help might invalidate the bearish thesis. On this different state of affairs, the meme coin may try to rise in direction of the $0.007440 resistance stage. Overcoming this threshold might then give the crypto the inspiration wanted to doubtlessly rise to as excessive as $0.008619 within the quick time period.

Technicals Counsel The Turbo Worth Would possibly Proceed To Drop

Technical indicators on TURBO’s 4-hour chart warn that the meme coin’s worth might proceed to drop within the subsequent 24 hours. Each the Relative Power Index (RSI) and Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are exhibiting destructive indicators.

Over the previous 24 hours, RSI readings have dropped from 82 to beneath the 50 benchmark. TURBO’s RSI on the 4-hour chart falling beneath 50 might counsel that sellers have gained the higher hand in opposition to consumers. Consequently, it may be simpler for bears to tug the Turbo worth down within the subsequent 24 hours than it will likely be for bulls to push it larger throughout the identical interval.

In the meantime, the MACD line crossed beneath the MACD Sign line all through the previous day of buying and selling. Merchants often see this as an indication {that a} crypto has entered a destructive pattern. What’s extra, the rising hole between the 2 technical indicators might sign that the bearish momentum is intensifying.

With the Turbo worth nonetheless in danger, traders may contemplate diversifying into WienerAI (WAI), probably the most profitable presales of 2024 that’s now providing a final likelihood to purchase.

An AI Meme Coin Providing Merchants A Subtle Toolkit

WienerAI (WAI) is an unconventional meme coin as a result of it comes with excessive ranges of utility. With its state-of-the-art AI know-how, the mission goals to help merchants and traders make extra knowledgeable selections within the highly-volatile crypto market.

Its buying and selling bot is educated to investigate heaps of crypto market information, and is ready to constantly absorb chunks of data to uncover hidden insights and commerce alternatives that even a veteran dealer would probably miss.

Customers can subsequently focus their consideration on timing their trades to perfection and calculate the optimum portfolio allocation for every place.

To additional empower merchants, WienerAI’s ecosystem additionally features a seamless token swap resolution and MEV safety. Consequently, merchants can make the most of scalp alternatives as quickly as they seem with out potential delays on account of MEV bots.

All of those options have captured the eye of Crypto Good points, a YouTube channel boasting 135,000 subscribers. In a latest video, an analyst from the channel urged traders to not miss out on WAI earlier than its presale ends.

Traders Rush To Purchase WAI At Presale Costs

Having already raised over $7 million, WienerAI’s ICO will finish in a bit of greater than 7 days. Which means that traders have one final likelihood to buy the meme coin at this early stage in addition to acquire entry to its profitable staking alternative.

Solid with the facility of AI! Prepare for WienerAI! 🌭⚡️ pic.twitter.com/83p1CAXY1A — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 21, 2024

Anybody who acquires and locks up WAI earlier than the conclusion of its profitable ICO can be eligible for a 144% Annual Proportion Yield (APY).

To get in on these excessive staking rewards, traders might want to purchase the token through the straightforward purchase widget embedded on the mission’s web site. Promoting for $0.00073, WAI will be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card.

Buy WAI right here earlier than its presale ends.

