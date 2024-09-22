Tune In: Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football returns to Blacksburg for its Hall of Fame and White Effect game versus Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Hokies and Scarlet Knights will meet on Worsham Field at Lane Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Read below to learn how to watch, listen and follow the contest.

How to Follow

TV: The game will be televised on ACC Network with Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sidelines) on the call.

Radio: The Virginia Tech Sports Network will carry the contest over the airwaves in Blacksburg on 93.1 FM and 105.9 FM. Bill Roth will handle play-by-play duties while Mike Burnop provides color commentary and Zach Mackey reports from the sideline.

Streaming: Catch the game online at ESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.

Live Audio: Listen to live audio coverage of the matchup at HokieSports.com/Listen or in the HokieSports mobile app.



Live Stats: Monitor the game through live stats on HokieSports.com, including play-by-play updates and full team and individual statistics.



Social Media: Stay connected with the Hokies on Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).