TrumpCoin Price Pumps 20% As Donald Trump Is Confirmed To Speak At Bitcoin 2024 And Experts Say Consider 99BTC For 100X Gains

The TrumpCoin value soared over 20% previously 24 hours to commerce at $0.009051 as of seven:40 a.m. EST as traders begin to quickly accumulate the meme coin.

This surge within the DJT value comes after the organizer for Bitcoin 2024 introduced that former US President Donald Trump might be attending the occasion. He’ll give a 30 minute speech at 2:00 p.m. CT on the final day of the convention, which is able to happen between July 25 to July 27.

The TrumpCoin Worth Testing A Main Resistance

4-hour chart for DJT/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The TrumpCoin value was capable of break above the $0.008048 resistance stage over the previous 24 hours. It then tried to beat the next barrier at $0.008863 as effectively. Nonetheless, bears have managed to forestall DJT from rising above this threshold.

If patrons can overpower sellers within the coming 12 hours, the TrumpCoin value might have the backing wanted to flip the $0.008863 mark into assist. This would possibly then clear a path for the meme coin to probably climb to as excessive as $0.011831 within the quick time period.

However, DJT getting rejected by the $0.008863 barrier might invalidate the bullish thesis. Merchants would possibly begin to dump their holdings within the meme coin, which might result in the TrumpCoin value testing the recently-breached $0.008048 value level. Continued promote strain if the crypto drops to this stage would possibly then put DJT susceptible to falling to $0.006453.

Technicals Warn The TrumpCoin Worth May Drop Quickly

Technical indicators on DJT’s 4-hour chart warn that the TrumpCoin value would possibly drop within the upcoming 24 hours. Extra particularly, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Power Index (RSI) indicators are beginning to present adverse indicators.

All through the previous day of buying and selling, the RSI has risen to 70. Though this indicators the presence of bullish energy, it additionally signifies TrumpCoin is overbought. Merchants often see excessive RSI readings as quick entries as a result of they counsel a crypto’s draw back potential is bigger than its upside potential.

In the meantime, the MACD line is positioned bullishly above the MACD Sign line. Nonetheless, the prior has began to stage off above the latter. This might sign that DJT’s bullish momentum has plateaued, which is likely to be a precursor to a bearish development reversal.

Whereas the TrumpCoin value makes an attempt to flip one other main resistance stage into assist, traders are dashing to purchase 99Bitcoins (99BTC) for potential 100X good points.

Instant Entry To A Extensive Pool Of Potential Traders

99Bitcoins (99BTC) is the newest providing of a highly-successful crypto schooling platform. With greater than 700,000 subscribers and over 2 million individuals actively partaking with the platform’s programs, 99BTC could have entry to a large pool of traders from the get go. This provides it a significant aggressive edge over different newly-launched crypto tokens.

As soon as the token is launched, its college students will obtain crypto rewards paid in 99BTC for brushing up on their Web3 data. Customers will even acquire entry to extra content material that’s not brazenly out there on the platform, unlocking the power for them to earn extra crypto rewards.

YouTuber Crypto RJ says 99BTC has the potential to 100x after launch.

Providing Early Traders Extraordinarily Excessive Rewards

Anybody who buys and stakes 99BTC throughout its ongoing ICO will acquire entry to a profitable staking alternative providing a 704% APY. This may very well be a key motive why traders have already despatched greater than $2.3 million to the challenge’s presale.

What’s an #IDO? Uncover the that means of Preliminary Dex Choices (IDOs) and discover the 2 greatest IDOs of June 2024. 🔥 Discover out extra: https://t.co/paXgFYqids#99Bitcoins #Crypto #Web3 #BTC — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 4, 2024

To get in on these rewards, traders can purchase the token utilizing the easy purchase widget embedded on the challenge’s web site. Presently promoting for $0.00113, 99BTC will be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT or a financial institution card.

For traders that need to keep away from excessive transaction charges, there may be additionally the choice to make use of BNB to buy the token.

Consumers wanting so as to add the token to their portfolios will need to act quick as a result of 99BTC’s value is ready to extend in lower than 5 days.

Buy and stake 99BTC right here.

