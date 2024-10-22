Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his widespread podcast on Friday.

That’s based on an individual aware of the plans who spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity to substantiate the interview.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Rogan have an advanced historical past. Whereas the 2 shook fingers and spoke briefly at a UFC battle, Trump criticized Rogan after he stated that then-candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was the one one operating who made sense to him.

“It will likely be attention-grabbing to see how loudly Joe Rogan will get BOOED the subsequent time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump wrote on his social media website in August.

Rogan later clarified that his feedback weren’t an endorsement of Kennedy. Kennedy ended up suspending his bid and endorsing Trump.

Each Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, have appeared on a slew of widespread podcasts as Election Day grows nearer. Trump’s appearances are sometimes aimed toward younger males.