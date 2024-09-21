Trump spoke to Nebraska senator during Pillen’s winner-take-all meeting • Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN — Former President Donald Trump spoke by telephone Wednesday with no less than one of many two dozen Republican state senators who attended Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen’s winner-take-all assembly on the Governor’s Mansion.

That assembly, which the governor referred to as in help of shifting how Nebraska awards Electoral Faculty votes in presidential elections, targeted on potential holdouts, together with the most recent Republican, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was additionally a visitor on the assembly.

Republicans on the assembly mentioned McDonnell hinted that he want to discover a approach to sure however expressed some issues. He instructed the Nebraska Examiner via a spokesman on Thursday that he was nonetheless a no vote, “as of in the present day.”

The senator, who as soon as led the firefighters union in Omaha, left the Democratic Social gathering final spring after casting a decisive vote that helped Republicans move a stricter abortion ban. Nebraska now bans most abortions after 12 weeks gestational age. He modified events a month after being censured by the Nebraska Democratic Social gathering.

Riepe spoke to Trump

State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who attended Pillen’s gathering, confirmed to the Examiner on Friday that he was referred to as right into a separate aspect assembly with Pillen and Graham within the governor’s workplace on the mansion.

He mentioned Pillen and Graham talked to him concerning the significance of creating certain Trump secures all 5 of Nebraska’s Electoral Faculty votes. Nationwide polls proceed to point a good race between Trump and the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Graham referred to as Trump, who Riepe mentioned spoke to him for a minute or two concerning the significance of profitable the election and mentioned he knew who Riepe was. Riepe, a former hospital administrator, mentioned speaking to Trump reminded him of the excitement when his hospital hosted singer Johnny Money.

“I believe they simply wished me to know that he thought making the change was vital, and so they wished me to really feel that he was personally concerned,” Riepe mentioned of Trump.

The Trump marketing campaign had no rapid remark concerning the name. The Harris marketing campaign declined to remark.

Winner-take-all push will get assist of Gov. Jim Pillen, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Trump

Republicans need the change

Republicans wish to make the change this yr in a particular session Pillen has pledged to name quickly if 33 senators publicly pledge that they’re prepared to help the change. Republicans want that many to beat a promised filibuster.

Nebraska and Maine are the one states that award a single Electoral Faculty vote to the winner in every congressional district, plus two votes to the statewide winner of the presidential widespread vote. The opposite 48 states award all electoral votes to the statewide winner.

In a detailed race, a stray electoral vote from Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District might matter. It’s a barely right-leaning swing district that has gone twice for Republicans and twice for Democrats up to now 4 presidential elections.

Riepe mentioned Trump made no threatening remarks. The Governor’s Workplace didn’t instantly return messages searching for touch upon the decision. It’s no less than the second time this yr that Trump has talked to a Nebraska state senator about winner-take-all.

State Sen. Tom Brewer, who represents north-central Nebraska, instructed a number of of his colleagues final spring that Trump referred to as him to press his committee to advance a invoice to the ground on winner-take-all. A Trump spokesman on the time denied that he referred to as.

McDonnell additionally met with Pillen, Graham

Riepe wasn’t the one one to satisfy privately Wednesday with Pillen and Graham. He mentioned he noticed McDonnell headed down the hallway to satisfy with them. McDonnell, via a spokesman, confirmed that he talked with Pillen and Graham.

Sen. Mike McDonnell says he’s a no on winner-take-all ’as of in the present day’

“Mike did move him within the hallway and met privately with the governor and Graham,” McDonnell spokesman Barry Rubin mentioned. “However (former) President Trump and Senator McDonnell have by no means spoken.”

McDonnell want to run for Omaha mayor as early as 2025. Republican three-term incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert stands in his means. Democrat John Ewing can be operating.

Stothert instructed the Examiner on Friday that she helps winner-take-all. Ewing has mentioned he helps the present system of awarding electoral votes by congressional district.