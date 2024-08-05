Trump renews feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: 'Disloyal guy'

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump tore into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday, claiming the guy Republican was hurting his reelection marketing campaign within the Peach State. Trump additionally criticized Kemp for not serving to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“He’s a nasty man. He’s a disloyal man and he’s a really common governor,” Trump mentioned at a marketing campaign rally in Atlanta in considered one of a number of feedback aimed toward Kemp, together with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, one other Republican who resisted Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss to President Biden within the state. “Little Brian Kemp,” Trump referred to as the governor. 

Trump’s assaults reignited tensions between him and Georgia Republicans. The previous president misplaced the state narrowly in 2020 and closely pressured Kemp and Raffensperger to reverse his defeat. Trump was indicted final 12 months by an Atlanta grand jury for his try to overturn the election.

