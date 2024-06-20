Trump Positions Himself as the “Crypto President” at San Francisco Fundraiser

President Donald Trump showcased his assist for the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency business once more at a high-profile fundraiser in San Francisco on Thursday.

Hosted by tech enterprise capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya at Sacks’ Pacific Heights dwelling, the occasion raised $12 million for Trump’s marketing campaign, three sources current instructed Reuters. The occasion was attended by executives from Coinbase, the Winklevoss twins, and different business leaders.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump pitched himself because the ‘crypto president’ at a San Francisco tech fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/s9W6RtKYeO — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) June 7, 2024

Trevor Traina, a San Francisco-based tech govt and former U.S. ambassador to Austria beneath Trump, instructed Reuters, “He stated he could be the crypto president.”

Trump’s sturdy pro-crypto stance was additional emphasised through the occasion, touting crypto as essential and burdened that he was very supportive of the sector, Republican Nationwide Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon instructed Reuters. Nevertheless, Trump didn’t present specifics on his proposed crypto coverage.

Regardless of San Francisco’s liberal status, Trump’s fundraiser drew assist from a number of high-profile native enterprise capitalists and crypto traders, who cited extreme regulation as a main concern. Jacob Helberg, an adviser to Palantir, famous, “President Trump made clear that the Biden-Gensler campaign towards crypto will grind to a halt inside one hour of a second Trump administration.”

Simply final week, Donald Trump traditionally turned the primary U.S. President to just accept Bitcoin Lightning Community donations, following feedback he made just lately saying that he desires the way forward for crypto to be in America, and never pushed abroad because of harsh rules.

Because the 2024 presidential election approaches, Trump’s stance on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is enjoying a major position in garnering assist from over 50 million crypto house owners and fanatics in america, whereas his opposition, Joe Biden, has taken a tricky stance on the business.