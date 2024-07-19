Trump pledges to ‘make Wisconsin great again’ in RNC acceptance speech

Partway by means of his speech formally accepting his occasion’s nomination on the Republican Nationwide Conference Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump shouted out the host metropolis of Milwaukee.

Pledging to take a position thousands and thousands in Wisconsin, he requested the essential swing state to keep in mind that in November.

“I’m making an attempt to purchase your vote!” he mentioned, to applause.

In a 93-minute speech that started in softened tones describing a failed try on his life lower than every week earlier than, Trump hit on acquainted themes, together with critiquing the financial insurance policies of the present administration of President Joe Biden and pledging to crack down on immigration and increase American manufacturing.

Wisconsin delegates dance with indicators on the ultimate occasion of the RNC on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on the Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wis. Angela Main/WPR

About 35 minutes in, he linked these points to Wisconsin, telling the state’s 41 state delegates — bedecked in vibrant orange cheeseheads — that he was working to “make Wisconsin nice once more.” For good measure, he even predicted the Packers would have an excellent crew this yr.

It was a transparent indication of the significance Wisconsin will play this fall, even because the state of the race has taken on a brand new tenor, with some Democrats in different states formally calling on President Joe Biden to drop out.

All through his speech, Trump additionally referred to the 2020 election, when he final confronted off towards Biden and narrowly misplaced, reiterating debunked claims that there was widespread fraud in that election. Some huge applause traces included calls to unwind investments in different power, and nods to conservative tradition conflict matters, resembling transgender college students enjoying sports activities.

However the greatest cheers befell as Trump recounted his expertise Saturday when a would-be murderer focused him throughout a marketing campaign speech in Pennsylvania.

A Wisconsin delegate waves an indication earlier than the ultimate occasion of the RNC on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on the Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wis. Angela Main/WPR

Saying he wouldn’t converse in regards to the assault once more as a result of recounting the main points was “painful,” he recalled feeling “very secure as a result of I had God on my aspect.”

“I’m not imagined to be right here tonight,” he mentioned, to which the gang chanted, “Sure, you’re.”

And Trump returned to that concept on the finish of the speech, arguing that the try could be the momentum fueling the remainder of his marketing campaign and second time period in workplace.

Wisconsin delegates wore cheeseheads throughout the closing occasion of the RNC on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on the Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wis. Angela Main/WPR

Chatting with WPR from the ground afterward as balloons fell from the ceiling, Wisconsin’s delegates mentioned they have been moved by Trump’s recollections of the capturing.

“It simply really feel like I’ve a extra deeper reference to President Trump and I simply really feel extra linked to him,” mentioned Lawrence Schneider, an alternate delegate from La Crosse.

Delegates additionally celebrated the particular consideration that their residence state received throughout the remarks.

“This is likely one of the advantages of being a swing state. We’re going to get nationwide consideration from each events, from the federal government,” mentioned delegate John Leiber, the state treasurer. “So it’s nice to have that focus, and I feel it’s going to deliver loads of financial profit to the folks of Wisconsin.”

State Treasurer John Leiber takes an image on the ultimate day of the RNC on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on the Fiserv Discussion board in Milwaukee, Wis. Angela Main/WPR

Wisconsin delegates additionally reacted to rumors swirling that Biden’s candidacy could possibly be up within the air. Tim Michels, a delegate and the Republican candidate for governor in 2022, mentioned that if Biden stays within the race, he expects Trump to win in November.

“President Trump will crush him as a result of folks see how weak Joe Biden is,” he mentioned. “This isn’t an election about who’s gonna be president for the month of November or the remainder of this yr. That is about who’s gonna be president for the following 4 years.”

After the speech, Wisconsin Democratic Celebration chair Ben Wikler launched an announcement calling Trump’s guarantees within the evening’s speech “excessive.”

“With Trump’s coronation on stage in Milwaukee tonight, the Republican Celebration is now absolutely dedicated to an anti-freedom, pro-dictatorship agenda — a promise Wisconsinites will reject in full this November,” Wikler mentioned.

Shortly earlier than the conference’s attendees filtered again out into the Milwaukee night, a Wisconsinite performed one final pivotal function. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson formally adjourned the evening’s proceedings.

“Thanks, all of you for coming,” he mentioned. “Drive safely residence.”