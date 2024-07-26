Trump not ready to say yes to Harris debate

Former President Donald Trump received’t decide to debating Vice President Kamala Harris as a result of he’s not satisfied she’ll be the Democratic nominee.

A Trump marketing campaign assertion Thursday night recommended that there’s an excessive amount of uncertainty inside the get together to imagine Harris would be the nominee.

Harris turned the entrance runner for the nomination earlier this week after President Joe Biden backed out of the race and put his assist behind his vp to succeed him.

In brief order, she gathered sufficient delegate pledges to lock up the nomination when the get together gathers subsequent month on the Democratic Nationwide Conference.

Will Donald Trump debate Kamala Harris?

Former President Donald Trump had beforehand agreed to 3 debates with President Joe Biden.

The primary one was held in late June and featured a poor efficiency by Biden, amplifying issues that he wasn’t as much as the problem of conserving Trump out of the White Home. He stop the race on July 21.

Trump’s marketing campaign assertion recommended former President Barack Obama had doubts about Harris because the nominee as a result of he had not but endorsed her.

That endorsement got here Friday.

Is Kamala Harris the Democrat nominee?

Regardless of her securing delegate pledges and get together endorsements, Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t the official candidate till the get together meets for the Democratic Nationwide Conference and nominates her.

The DNC is ready for Aug. 19-22.

Harris additionally has not but named a vp for her ticket.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly are all names which have been recommended as attainable working mates on a Harris-topped ticket.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, particularly, has gained consideration for his robust enchantment within the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania.

Harris has stated she is prepared and wanting to debate Trump.

The subsequent debate is tentatively set for Sept. 10. A 3rd debate would seemingly occur in October.