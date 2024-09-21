Trump grapples with fallout from Mark Robinson’s latest scandal: From the Politics Desk

Welcome to the net model of From the Politics Desk, a night publication that brings you the NBC Information Politics staff’s newest reporting and evaluation from the marketing campaign path, the White Home and Capitol Hill.

In in the present day’s version, we take a look at how Donald Trump is dealing with the political fallout from CNN’s bombshell report on North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. Plus, “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker breaks down how the polls have modified over the previous two months forward of a brand new NBC Information ballot this weekend.

Trump has no plan to tug his endorsement of Mark Robinson after alleged porn web site scandal

By Matt Dixon, Katherine Doyle, Olympia Sonnier and Kristen Welker

Donald Trump is dealing with calls each from his allies and from inside his personal marketing campaign to tug his endorsement of scandal-plagued North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, in response to 4 folks aware of the discussions.

To this point, nevertheless, there are not any plans for the previous president to formally drop him.

CNN reported Thursday that Robinson posted a sequence of offensive feedback on a pornography web site between 2008 and 2012, earlier than he grew to become lieutenant governor. In an announcement, the Trump marketing campaign didn’t immediately handle the underlying reporting about Robinson, whom the previous president endorsed in March and has referred to as “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

“President Trump’s marketing campaign is concentrated on profitable the White Home and saving the nation,” Trump marketing campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned. “North Carolina is an important a part of that plan. We’re assured that as voters evaluate the Trump document of a robust financial system, low inflation, a safe border, and protected streets, with the failure of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State as soon as once more.”

There are pockets of advisers throughout the Trump marketing campaign who’ve quietly been urging him to withdraw his endorsement of Robinson, however thus far these requests have fallen on deaf ears, in response to a marketing campaign official who, like others on this piece, was granted anonymity to discuss the matter freely.

Moreover, Republican members of the North Carolina congressional delegation, together with Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis and Republican Nationwide Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, who’s from North Carolina, deliberate to privately urge Trump to tug his endorsement of Robinson, in response to an individual aware of the conversations.

The political fallout from Robinson’s previous feedback may very well be significantly powerful for Trump due to the significance of North Carolina as one in every of seven key swing states on the presidential map. However Trump hardly ever backtracks on endorsements publicly as a result of he has lengthy believed doing so makes him look weak.

Robinson won’t be attending a Trump rally deliberate for Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina, in response to an individual aware of planning for the occasion, though he has been in attendance at previous Trump occasions within the state.

How Democrats are dealing with it: Democrats have rapidly sought to capitalize on the scandal engulfing Robinson. The DNC launched digital advertisements and billboards that includes Trump heaping reward on Robinson, whereas a brand new Harris marketing campaign advert hyperlinks Trump to Robinson’s previous anti-abortion feedback. However as Ben Kamisar notes, neither of the campaigns point out the inflammatory feedback specified by the CNN report.

What’s modified prior to now two months of the 2024 race

By Kristen Welker

The final time we launched a nationwide NBC Information ballot was again in July. That survey was within the area earlier than President Joe Biden’s departure from the 2024 race and the primary assassination try on former President Donald Trump.

Consider the whole lot else that’s transpired within the two months since then: Two occasion conventions, two vice presidential alternatives, a second obvious assassination try on Trump, and the primary (and certain solely) debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

And guess what: We now have a brand new NBC Information ballot popping out Sunday on “Meet the Press” that we hope captures the whole lot that’s occurred since July.

Now, I’m not going to tease any numbers from our ballot — you’ll need to tune in on Sunday — however I do need to give attention to what different polls have proven after the final two months.

The latest polling of the presidential race has proven three constant storylines.

1. Democrats are in a stronger polling place in the present day than they’ve been this complete 12 months, because of the occasion’s change on the prime of the ticket.

2. The battleground map seems to be extra favorable for Democrats than it had been beforehand. That’s very true within the vital Rust Belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

3. The presidential contest stays shut, with most of those nationwide and state ballot outcomes nicely throughout the margin of error.

Undecided voters, set of their views of Trump, now weigh backing Harris

By Bridget Bowman, Emma Barnett, Alex Tabet and Katherine Koretski

Talking of our earlier ballot, we went again and acquired in contact with respondents who have been among the many 8% who mentioned they weren’t positive how they’d vote in what was on the time a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Harris.

Of the 21 voters we spoke with, the biggest group included 9 voters who mentioned they’re nonetheless undecided however that they’re involved about Trump and are leaning towards choosing Harris. 4 extra are positively supporting Harris, whereas one is backing Trump, and three are leaning towards him. 4 aren’t planning to vote.

The voters, who come from totally different backgrounds and corners of the nation, are certain by skepticism of politics and politicians. Whereas a few of them are nonetheless not sure about Harris, many are set of their views of Trump in his third nationwide marketing campaign, with a number of adamant that no matter they do, they gained’t be voting for him.

“I must do extra analysis on her earlier than something,” mentioned 38-year-old Kenneth Hauck, a software program tester from San Diego, noting that he just lately watched a YouTube video on Harris’ and Trump’s insurance policies and that Harris’ housing plan piqued his curiosity. Hauck mentioned Harris’ insurance policies “appear good.” However, he added, “the satan is within the particulars.”

Norna, 19, a fast-food restaurant employee in Florida who declined to share her final identify, mentioned she is especially concerned with Harris’ stances on “police brutality,” help for the Palestinians and financial insurance policies.

“From what I’ve seen thus far, I’m not voting for Trump, for positive,” she mentioned.

