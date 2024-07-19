Trump Calls Bitcoin Experience ‘Eye Opening’: ‘It’s Not Going Away’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has turn into a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, a stark reversal from his earlier scepticism of Bitcoin and crypto.

In a latest interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Trump asserted that Bitcoin is “not going away” and needs the U.S. to steer in Bitcoin and crypto innovation earlier than China or another nation.

NEW 🇺🇸 President Donald Trump says the US should embrace #Bitcoin and crypto to compete on world stage. “China is into it. It’s not going away.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nnlmpavJC5 — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) July 18, 2024

This embrace of Bitcoin represents a significant shift for Trump. His turnaround comes after delving into crypto and accepting Bitcoin lightning donations throughout his 2024 marketing campaign.

“My expertise with it has been wonderful,” Trump mentioned about his Bitcoin and crypto expertise. “I’ve seen the way it works. It has been actually eye-opening.”

Trump cited China’s advances in Bitcoin and crypto as a key motive the U.S. should safe a number one place. “China may be very a lot into it. If we do not do it, China goes to select it up. I do not need to be accountable for permitting one other nation to take over this sphere,” he mentioned.

The previous president needs to see Bitcoin mining thrive in America, saying “We wish all of the remaining Bitcoin to be mined within the USA.” He additionally opposes a digital greenback, arguing it could “take away the significance of the greenback.”

With Bitcoin supporter J.D. Vance now his working mate, Trump appears intent on making Bitcoin and crypto a signature situation. He’s scheduled to offer a keynote speech on the upcoming Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville subsequent week.

Trump’s embrace of Bitcoin signifies how far Bitcoin has are available in gaining mainstream acceptance. And together with his odds of retaking the presidency rising, Trump might quickly be ready to implement main pro-bitcoin insurance policies.