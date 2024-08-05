Trump Backs Bitcoin: 99Bitcoins Token Blasts Past $2.5M In Presale, Last Chance To Buy

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The 99Bitcoins token is ending its presale with a bang, crossing the $2.5 million mark and stirring conversations amongst prime crypto influencers in regards to the new and progressive Be taught-to-Earn crypto sector.

As former President and possible President-elect Donald Trump throws his weight behind Bitcoin on the Bitcoin Convention 2024, the 99Bitcoins token positions itself as an altcoin trailblazer for the yr forward.

The subsequent six days are the final probability to purchase $99BTC, as intense FOMO kicks in. The ultimate stage of the presale concludes on sixth August at 9.30am UTC, which means there actually isn’t any time to lose for potential patrons.

Claiming of bought tokens and the decentralized change (DEX) listings will comply with on Thursday eighth August at 10am UTC.

Apart from being the largest crypto schooling platform, 99Bitcoins’ YouTube channel boasts its newly launched skilled video essay content material and podcast, amassing practically 100k views in file time for its 700k subscriber base.

For ages, 99Bitcoins has stood as a beacon of information in crypto, guiding misplaced souls to readability – with a trusted OG platform. Beginning at 0.00116, $99BTC presents a singular alternative to put money into a 12-year undertaking.

Predictions are saying $0.0054 by the top of 2024, that’s a 5X worth appreciation from these ranges.

So, what’s Be taught-to-Earn, and when will the $99BTC token hit $1?

99Bitcoins ICO: How Does A Be taught-To-Earn Token Work?

Positioned as a number one academic platform, YouTube channel, and cryptocurrency, the 99Bitcoins token intertwines studying and rewards.

It’s introducing a mannequin the place studying achievements elevate rankings and amplify person token earnings. It’s Coinbase with out the KYC and Binance with extra emphasis on schooling and getting paid.

Past studying, holders of the $

99BTC token stand to achieve a number of advantages, together with entry to unique buying and selling alerts, VIP group teams, mentoring, and staking rewards, alongside the intrinsic worth appreciation of the token itself.

The 99Bitcoins tokenomics incorporates a whole provide of 99 billion tokens. Key allocations embody:

10.5% for the presale

14% for staking rewards

27.5% for ecosystem growth

17% for group rewards, 8% for change liquidity, and 23% for advertising efforts.

Because the presale ends, 99Bitcoins is launching a brand new airdrop – a $99K BTC jackpot up for grabs. The core of this enterprise shall be to focus on Be taught-to-Earn, the place crypto knowledge pays off by interacting with interactive modules, quizzes, and deep-dive tutorials for a token-earning spree.

A Sneak Peek Into The Future For 99BTC

Past the video essay documentary lineup, podcast, and token presale, 99Bitcoins is creating a BRC-20 bridge to additional improve token utility.

Analysts anticipate these developments may increase the token’s worth to $0.0089 by the top of 2025.

As for 2024, long-term projections are much more optimistic, with worth expectations reaching $0.041 by 2030. Closing out, the optimism of a brand new BRC-20 token, the Be taught-to-Earn mannequin, and 99Bitcoins’ large built-in viewers paint a promising image for $99BTC. As Bitcoin grows to $200,000 by 2025, the $99BTC token shall be proper behind.

99Bitcoins Background

99Bitcoins is the last word useful resource for crypto schooling. From complete guides and tutorials to the newest information, we make crypto straightforward to grasp and accessible for everybody. Whether or not a beginner or a seasoned professional, 99Bitcoins is your go-to vacation spot for dependable, up-to-date crypto information.

