Trump and RFK Jr. Discussed Trading Endorsement for Admin. Role

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is operating for president as an impartial, however whether or not he stays within the race might rely on what the Trump marketing campaign is prepared to provide him.

In keeping with a Monday report from The Washington Submit, Kennedy mentioned the chance that he might finish his marketing campaign and endorse Trump in trade for a place in his administration with the previous president. It’s unclear who of the 2 males first floated the proposal.

Sources advised the Submit that within the hours after Trump was practically killed in an assassination try at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump referred to as up Kennedy. The sources indicated that the opportunity of a cabinet-level place was floated, or one other submit the place Kennedy can be charged with a portfolio of well being and medical points.

No such deal was made. In keeping with the Submit,a few of Trump’s marketing campaign employees have been involved in regards to the optics of buying and selling an administration submit for an endorsement.

Earlier this month, a portion of a cellphone name between Trump and Kennedy was made public after Kennedy’s son, Kennedy III, posted a video of it on X.

A video of Trump’s name with RFK Jr. was leaked – Trump talks about vaccines, tells RFK Jr. doing one thing with him can be “massive,” talked about his name with Biden and stated the bullet was like “the world’s largest mosquito.”

RFK Jr apologized for the leak. pic.twitter.com/Z6DQ955P6W — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 16, 2024

Within the dialog, Trump echoed most of the vaccine conspiracy theories which have outlined Kennedy’s profession and detailed his near-death expertise on the rally.

“Anyway, I’d love so that you can serve,” Trump tells Kennedy. “I believe it could be so good for you and so massive for you. And we’re gonna win — we’re gonna win — we’re method forward of the man.”

The dialog hinted that there was some bigger dialogue within the works between the 2 candidates, however Kennedy was fast to do injury management, writing on X that he was “mortified” in regards to the leaked name.

“When President Trump referred to as me I used to be taping with an in-house videographer,” he wrote. “I ought to have ordered the videographer to cease recording instantly. I’m mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”

Kennedy advised the Submit on Monday that he’s “prepared to speak to anyone from both political social gathering who needs to speak about kids’s well being and finish the persistent illness epidemic.”

“I’ve a variety of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me,” he stated. “No one from the DNC, excessive or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months. As an alternative they’ve allotted hundreds of thousands to attempt to disrupt my marketing campaign.”

With Biden out of the race for the White Home, Kennedy has a possibility to revive a marketing campaign that has stagnated within the final a number of months … or seek for a greater supply from his rivals.