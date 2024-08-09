Trump and Harris agree to debate on Sept. 10, ABC says

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after not too long ago backing out, holding a prolonged information convention Thursday wherein he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions concerning the enthusiasm her marketing campaign has been producing.

Because the Republican presidential nominee addressed reporters at his Palm Seashore, Florida, property, ABC introduced that Trump and Harris, the Democratic nominee, have agreed to a Sept. 10 debate, organising a broadly anticipated faceoff in an already unparalleled election. Trump mentioned he had proposed three debates with three tv networks in September.

Trump once more wrongly insisted there had been a “peaceable switch” of energy in 2021 and renewed assaults on Republican rivals like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Trump has harshly criticized since Kemp refused to associate with his false theories of election fraud.

In taking questions from reporters for greater than an hour, Trump tried to attract a distinction with Harris, who has not held a information convention since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

One other key second within the election is ready

Trump’s choice to go on ABC units up a high-stakes second in an election the place Biden’s catastrophic efficiency within the final debate set in movement his withdrawal.

Simply 5 days earlier, he had declared he wouldn’t debate on ABC and mentioned his settlement with the community had been “terminated.” He wrote on his social media website that if Harris wouldn’t seem on Fox Information on Sept. 4 as an alternative, “I received’t see her in any respect.”

On Thursday, he introduced a change of coronary heart — and tried to stress Harris to agree to 2 extra September debates on Fox and on NBC.

Requested what he’ll do if a Harris solely agrees to the ABC debate, he mentioned: “I don’t know the way that’s gonna work out. We’d love to do three debates. We expect we should always do three debates.”

A number of hours after the information convention, Harris advised reporters she was “glad he has lastly dedicated” to debate her on ABC on Sept. 10, the date that had initially been set for a Biden faceoff in opposition to Trump and which her marketing campaign has lengthy caught to.

“I’m wanting ahead to it and hope he reveals up,” she mentioned.

Thursday’s occasion was Trump’s first public look since Harris chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her operating mate. Trump referred to as Walz a “radical left man.”

“Between her and him, there’s by no means been something like this,” Trump mentioned. “There’s actually by no means been anyone so liberal like these two.”

He repeatedly advised Harris was not clever sufficient to debate him. Harris, for her half, has tried to goad Trump into debating and advised an viewers in Atlanta not too long ago that if he had something to say about her, he ought to ” say it to my face.”

Trump grew visibly perturbed when pressed on Harris’ crowds and newfound Democratic enthusiasm, dismissing a query about his lighter marketing campaign schedule as “silly.”

Trump says he has not “recalibrated” his marketing campaign regardless of going through a brand new opponent, a dynamic some Republican strategists have quietly complained about.

When requested what property Harris possessed, Trump mentioned: “She’s a lady. She represents sure teams of individuals.”

What to know concerning the 2024 Election

Trump has repeatedly — and falsely — accused Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, of beforehand downplaying that she is Black.

Trump acknowledges weak point with Black ladies

Trump acknowledged some altering patterns along with his new opponent, acknowledging he will not be as common with Black ladies, one in all Democrats’ key voting blocs. He expressed lots of confidence in his help from Black males.

“It might be I’ll be affected considerably with Black females however we’re actually doing properly,” he mentioned. “And I believe finally they’ll like me higher as a result of I’m going to present them safety, security and jobs. I’m going to present them a superb financial system.”

Trump marketing campaign officers advised reporters forward of the information convention they consider Harris is presently having fun with a honeymoon interval.

They argued the basics of the race haven’t modified and the temper of the nation stays bitter, with Individuals annoyed by the state of the financial system, the administration and the nation’s instructions. They are saying that whereas Harris has energized the Democratic base, she won’t be able to win over Republicans or convert independents or the persuadable voters they’re centered on focusing on.

Trump’s marketing campaign plans to spend the following three months hammering Harris as “failed, weak and dangerously liberal,” blaming her for each one of many the Biden administration’s unpopular insurance policies and mocking her mannerisms and talking model.

Trump takes questions on abortion

Trump advised abortion is not going to be a significant challenge within the marketing campaign and the end result in November.

He insisted that the matter “has change into a lot much less of a problem” because the Supreme Court docket ended the federal constitutional proper to abortion companies and returned management of the matter to state governments. However the challenge is broadly seen as a basic election legal responsibility, and Trump named states resembling Ohio and Kansas which have since voted to guard abortion rights.

Trump additionally mentioned he anticipated Florida “will go in a bit of extra liberal method than folks thought” when it votes to repeal an abortion ban later this 12 months, however he didn’t reply to questions asking how he would vote.

Trump argued that Democrats, Republicans and “everyone” are happy with the outcomes of the 2022 ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade choice.

Trump’s actions throughout the GOP, nevertheless, recommend he is aware of that Democrats have already got capitalized on Republican opposition to abortion rights and will achieve this once more this fall. Trump single-handedly ensured that the Republican Occasion platform adopted on the 2024 conference in Milwaukee doesn’t name for a nationwide ban on abortion, and he has mentioned repeatedly that hardliners within the celebration might value the GOP in November.

The courtroom’s choice, issued months forward of the 2022 midterm elections, is broadly cited as a purpose that Democrats fared a lot better than anticipated in Home and Senate contests. And Democrats have hammered Trump in paid ads blaming him and the justices he appointed for ending Roe.

Trump once more makes false claims on Jan. 6

Trump falsely claimed throughout the press convention that “no person was killed on Jan. 6,” the date in 2021 when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol amid Congress’ effort to certify Biden’s 2020 election victory after Trump refused to concede.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Pressure veteran from San Diego was shot and killed by a police officer as she climbed by means of a damaged a part of a Capitol door throughout the violent riot that breached the constructing.

To make sure, Trump has typically cited Babbitt’s dying whereas lamenting the remedy of those that first attended a rally outdoors the White Home that day, then marched to the Capitol, lots of whom fought with police and entered the constructing.

“I believe these folks had been handled very badly. While you evaluate it to different issues that came about on this nation the place lots of people had been killed,” Trump mentioned Thursday.

He additionally falsely claimed extra folks attended his speech at a “Cease the Steal” rally earlier than the riot than the well-known March on Washington in 1963, the enduring occasion at which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Trump was requested about Biden’s feedback in a CBS interview that he was “not assured” there can be a peaceable switch of energy if Trump had been to lose.

“He ought to have introduced this up on the debate if he had an issue. After all there’ll be a peaceable switch, and there was final time.”

Whereas Biden was inaugurated on schedule, Washington was on lockdown that day, with the streets patrolled by army personnel and home police two weeks after Trump’s supporters had attacked the Capitol. ___

Related Press writers Will Weissert in Washington and Darlene Superville in Romulus, Mich. contributed to this report.