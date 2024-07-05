Trump ally Nigel Farage elected to British parliament for first time

Reform UK chief Nigel Farage waves after being elected to turn out to be MP for Clacton on the Clacton depend centre in Clacton-on-Sea, japanese England, early on July 5, 2024.

LONDON — Populist lawmaker Nigel Farage on Friday gained his first-ever seat within the U.Okay.’s parliament as he appears to be like to shake up the nation’s politics together with his right-wing Reform UK occasion.

The win by the Brexit proponent follows seven failed makes an attempt to turn out to be a member of the British parliament, though he has served as a (pro-Brexit) member of the European Parliament.

“My plan is to construct a mass nationwide motion over the course of the following few years and hopefully be sufficiently big to problem the final election correctly in 2029,” Farage mentioned after the consequence was introduced.

The consequence comes amid a surprisingly sturdy election efficiency by Reform UK, which has a hardline stance on immigration. The occasion secured 4 parliamentary seats on a vote share of about 14%.

It follows a U-turn by Farage who had beforehand declared he wouldn’t stand as an MP on this election, selecting as an alternative to concentrate on serving to U.S. former President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign.

Nevertheless, simply final month Farage introduced a shock return to Reform UK and agreed to turn out to be its chief. The information gave the occasion an enormous bump in reputation, with polls displaying it was closing in on the ruling Conservatives.

Euroskeptic Farage is greatest identified for campaigning — efficiently — for the U.Okay. to go away the EU. He led the UK Independence Get together (UKIP) earlier than forming the Brexit Get together which finally was Reform.