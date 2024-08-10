True Tickets Partners With The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

ORLANDO, FL (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets introduced one other deal within the performing arts world, this time with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Central Florida’s premier skilled orchestra.

The deal will see True Tickets present ticket supply providers for Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, which, below the management of Music Director Eric Jacobsen is celebrating its thirty fifth season.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024/2025 will characteristic six live shows on the Classics Sequence and 4 live shows on the Pops Sequence at Steinmetz Corridor at Dr. Phillips Heart. Highlights embody performances by GRAMMY Award-winning Aoife O’Donovan, Creator and Narrator Jamie Bernstein, and a World-Premiere of “A Dream Is A Want” that includes Recording Artist & Award-Successful Broadway Star and Orlando native Michael James Scott.

“Partnering with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is an thrilling step for True Tickets,” mentioned Ken Lesnik, Head of Enterprise Growth, True Tickets. “We’re honored to assist the Orchestra’s mission of offering excellence and innovation in orchestral music efficiency and training. Collectively, we stay up for providing an distinctive live performance expertise to the Central Florida group.”

“True Tickets’ expertise will assist us obtain our imaginative and prescient of enriching and galvanizing our group via reside music efficiency,” mentioned Karina Bharne, government director of the OPO. “Their modern resolution permits us to supply an elevated expertise to our patrons, making it even simpler for them to interact with the varied and thrilling lineup of live shows we now have deliberate for the 24/25 Season.”