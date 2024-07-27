True Tickets Partners With The Louisville Ballet

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets continued to broaden its footprint within the performing arts world after securing a brand new partnership with the Louisville Ballet.

The partnership will see True Tickets present digital ticketing providers for performances at Whitney Corridor and the Brown Theater, beginning with the 2024-2025 season.

The Louisville Ballet, based in 1952, has grown to turn out to be one of the vital prestigious ballet corporations within the Midwest, famous for performances such because the annual Brown-Forman Nutcracker.

“With True Tickets, we’re introducing a extra environment friendly and safe ticketing system that aligns with our dedication to offering an distinctive expertise for our viewers,” mentioned Regan Nichols, Chief Advertising and marketing + Improvement Officer of Louisville Ballet. “This partnership permits us to focus extra on delivering fascinating performances and fewer on ticketing logistics. True Tickets’ resolution is an ideal match for our widespread productions, guaranteeing a clean and pleasing expertise for our patrons.”

Ken Lesnik, Head of Enterprise Improvement at True Tickets, added, “We’re thrilled to companion with Louisville Ballet. Our digital ticketing options will provide their patrons a hassle-free expertise, from the second of buy to the efficiency’s remaining bow. We look ahead to supporting Louisville Ballet in bringing their distinctive artistry to much more ballet lovers.”