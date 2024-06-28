True Tickets Partners With Austin Opera

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing firm True Tickets introduced the formation of a partnership with Austin Opera.

The deal will see True Tickets present digital ticket supply service to Austin Opera patrons for reveals through the curated season on the Lengthy Heart and different venues across the metropolis.

Based in 1986, the Austin Opera has turn out to be one of many main performing arts establishments within the area, participating greater than 25,000 group members yearly.

“We’re delighted to hitch forces with True Tickets,” stated Jennifer Basten, Chief Development Officer of Austin Opera. “Their cutting-edge ticketing options will make it extra handy to obtain and use digital tickets, to not point out considerably enhance the safety of our ticketing course of. This partnership is an important step in our efforts to supply a superb viewers expertise which begins with the preliminary ticket buy. We’re grateful to True Tickets for enhancing Austin Opera’s operations in order that we will proceed our ongoing mission to supply excellent operatic experiences and interact our group in new and significant methods.”

“Our collaboration with Austin Opera exemplifies our dedication to remodeling the ticketing expertise,” stated Ken Lesnik, Head of Enterprise Improvement at True Tickets. “We’re excited to convey our know-how to such a prestigious establishment, serving to them ship safe and streamlined entry to their world-class performances.”