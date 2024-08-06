True Tickets Conducts A Successful Test Of Their Ticket Resale Tech

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing service True Tickets introduced that it has efficiently performed its first trial of its rules-based ticket resale capabilities.

The characteristic, when carried out, will enable True Ticket’s companions to manage and monetize the resale of tickets by their patrons and facilitate the switch of tickets on the secondary market.

In keeping with True Tickets, the brand new characteristic was trialed with actual occasion tickets on the Tessitura Studying and Neighborhood Convention, one of many firm’s purchasers.

The resale performance relies on True Tickets guidelines engine which permits companions to set particular guidelines for the switch and resale of tickets, numerous ranges, together with occasion, ticket sort, and particular patron, guaranteeing tickets are delivered with the suitable permissions and choices.

The expertise will enable the non-profit sector to make sure that discounted tickets stay out there to their supposed audiences with out being exploited by unhealthy actors whereas offering entry to secondary market income for the humanities, True Tickets mentioned.

True Tickets expects to position out the rules-based resale performance by This fall 2024, the corporate mentioned.

“This functionality shall be a win for each ticket issuers and patrons,” mentioned Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets. “By creating visibility into each step of the transaction and giving the ticket issuer management, we’re setting a brand new commonplace for moral ticket resale.”