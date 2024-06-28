Troy Hayden says goodbye to Fox 10 Phoenix: ‘Overwhelmed’

Troy Hayden thanked viewers Friday as he signed off from “Fox 10 AZAM” for the final time.

“You’re the folks I’ve to thank for this,” Hayden stated.

“You can be missed, my pal,” co-host Syleste Rodriguez stated, holding Hayden’s hand.

“I walked by the doorways right here as a child (in my) mid-20s,” he stated. “I’ve been right here 30 years. I’ve grown up right here. I’ve been overwhelmed with the outpouring of positivity.”

Hayden stated he has gotten 1000’s of social media messages wishing him effectively.

“It was like going to my very own funeral, which was bizarre,” he stated. “As a result of folks have been saying good issues to me.”

Troy Hayden leaves Fox 10:‘So many reminiscences’

Jerry O’Connell and Tim Hattrick ship off Troy Hayden

Hayden introduced on June 26 that he was leaving the station after 30 years. He stated then and once more on Friday’s present that he would go to work at one other station in metro Phoenix, however did not say which one. He’ll begin Aug. 1, he stated on Friday’s present.

Others dropped by to say goodbye to Hayden. Effectively, that wasn’t the true purpose actor Jerry O’Connell was there. He was in Phoenix for his daughters’ volleyball event and took the time to pitch “Pictionary,” the sport present he hosts, and to play a spherical of the sport.

However he did congratulate Hayden. “I did not understand I used to be right here on such a historic day,” O’Connell stated, shaking Hayden’s hand. “Critically, 30 years. That is unbelievable.”

Earlier within the present, Tim Hattrick of KNIX dropped in by video for his common go to and instructed Hayden how sorry he was that he was leaving, and gave him a musical send-off. Sure.

“I do know you already know this, however for everyone right here, and me particularly, within the phrases of Dolly Parton and Whitney Houson, ‘I Will All the time Love You.'” Then Hayden and Rodriguez talked him into singing it.

Fox 10 is trying to find a substitute for Hayden

“Who on earth can fill your sneakers?” Hattrick stated.

“They’re going to discover any individual,” Hayden stated. “This can be a tremendous robust present. … All the pieces’s going to be positive.”

Certainly, a spokesperson for Fox 10 stated that an inside and exterior search is underway for Hayden’s substitute.

“I am not retiring,” Hayden stated. “I am not dying.”

“No,” Rodriguez stated. “Thank goodness. A minimum of not, like, throughout the present.”

Attain Goodykoontz at [email protected]. Fb: fb.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk.

