Troy Hayden says goodbye to Fox 10 Phoenix: ‘Overwhelmed’

Troy Hayden thanked viewers Friday as he signed off from “Fox 10 AZAM” for the final time.

“You’re the folks I’ve to thank for this,” Hayden stated.

“You can be missed, my pal,” co-host Syleste Rodriguez stated, holding Hayden’s hand.

“I walked by the doorways right here as a child (in my) mid-20s,” he stated. “I’ve been right here 30 years. I’ve grown up right here. I’ve been overwhelmed with the outpouring of positivity.”

Hayden stated he has gotten 1000’s of social media messages wishing him effectively.

