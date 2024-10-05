Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit Florida as hurricane

A brand new storm, which grew to become Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane earlier than taking goal on Florida this week.

Milton is predicted to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning after which make landfall alongside the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday.

The storm may make landfall as a Class 3 hurricane or stronger.

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle is urging residents alongside the west coast of Florida to have a hurricane plan in place and to remain up to date on the forecast because it evolves.

A separate system is already saturating Florida with 2 to five inches of rain this weekend, so by the point Milton reaches Florida, the flood risk might be elevated considerably.

5-day rain totals might attain 10 inches or extra in Florida by the point Milton leaves the state.

Storm surge and wind injury is also harmful alongside Florida’s west coast.