Tropical Storm Kirk could become major hurricane

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season continues to be lively because the calendar flips to October, which is historically Florida’s busiest month for hurricanes.

Though the one named storm out there may be distant (and strengthening) Tropical Storm Kirk, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart can also be monitoring two different tropical disturbances, together with one within the Caribbean Sea.

And it is that creating system that almost all issues people within the U.S., because it may grow to be a named storm within the Gulf of Mexico by subsequent week, forecasters stated.

The storm exercise comes on the heels of the lethal and devastating Hurricane Helene, which made landfall final week in Florida and dumped heavy, flooding rains throughout the Appalachians. Greater than 1 million had been nonetheless with out energy Tuesday morning.

