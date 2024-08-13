Tropical storm Ernesto path, impacts. Get latest Florida updates

  • Spaghetti fashions present Tropical Storm Ernesto staying east of Florida, US
  • Florida impacts anticipated as of now embody tough surf and harmful rip currents.

Per week after Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida’s Massive Bend, a brand new tropical storm developed within the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 strengthened to grow to be Tropical Storm Ernesto Monday afternoon because it approaches the Leeward Islands, in accordance with the most recent advisory from the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

Present projections have the fast-moving storm changing into a hurricane by Thursday morning. And whereas Ernesto just isn’t monitoring towards Florida, specialists say proceed to be put together for this busy hurricane season.

