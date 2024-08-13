Tropical Storm Ernesto gains strength as Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands brace for impact

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Tropical Storm Ernesto is constant to achieve energy because it passes over the Lesser Antilles on a path that can carry torrential rain, damaging winds and a probably life-threatening storm surge to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning later Tuesday.

The tropics have been changing into extra lively over the previous few weeks with the event of Hurricane Debby, which made its first U.S. landfall in Florida , after which a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina as a tropical storm .

Scorching on its heels was Make investments 98L after which Potential Tropical Cyclone 5, which started to prepare because it moved over the nice and cozy waters of the tropical Atlantic Ocean and finally turned what’s now Tropical Storm Ernesto.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Ernesto?

Based on the Nationwide Hurricane Heart (NHC), Tropical Storm Ernesto is about 300 miles to the east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is rapidly to the west.

Tropical Storm Ernesto additionally gained energy Tuesday morning when winds elevated to 45 mph with some increased gusts.

A west-northwest movement and a lower in ahead velocity are anticipated over the subsequent day or so.

On that forecast monitor, Tropical Storm Ernesto is anticipated to proceed to maneuver throughout parts of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday morning earlier than shifting close to or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday night.

The place are watches and warnings in impact for Tropical Storm Ernesto?

Tropical Storm Warnings stay in impact throughout parts of the Caribbean, together with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when tropical storm situations are anticipated throughout the warning zone inside 36 hours.

Situations have been quickly deteriorating throughout components of the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday morning, with the NHC saying a 56-mph wind gust was reported on St. Barthelemy and a 50-mph wind gust was reported in St. Martin.

Tens of millions of individuals throughout the area have been making ready for the potential impacts of the storm, together with heavy precipitation that would set off rockslides, mudslides and flooding. As well as, giant and harmful surf, in addition to harmful rip currents and a probably lethal storm surge are additionally potential.

“Tropical Storm Ernesto is anticipated to supply complete rain accumulations of 4 to six inches over parts of the Leeward and Virgin Islands,” the NHC wrote in an replace Tuesday morning. “For Puerto Rico, 3 to six inches of rainfall, with most quantities of 10 inches, are anticipated.”

Will Tropical Storm Ernesto influence the mainland US?

Based on the NHC, Tropical Storm Ernesto is anticipated to make a flip to the north over the western Atlantic Ocean after passing Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Further strengthening is probably going, and Ernesto may turn out to be a hurricane Thursday over the waters north of the Higher Antilles.

Right now, it would not seem Ernesto will immediately influence the mainland U.S. Obtain the free FOX Climate app and allow notifications to be alerted to any adjustments to the forecast for Tropical Storm Ernesto.