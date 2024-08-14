Tropical Storm Ernesto expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ernesto is predicted to strengthen right into a hurricane Tuesday evening, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

Ernesto was within the Caribbean on Tuesday afternoon, about 135 miles east-southeast of Puerto Rico, and transferring west-northwest at 18 mph with 60 mph most sustained winds.

The tropical storm is predicted to change into a hurricane whereas passing northeast of Puerto Rico, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

The middle of Ernesto ought to move close to or over the Virgin Islands Tuesday evening after which move to the northeast and north of Puerto Rico Tuesday evening and on Wednesday, the hurricane middle mentioned.

The storm is predicted to show towards the northwest Tuesday evening with a gradual lower in its ahead pace. The storm will then flip towards the north-northwest and north Wednesday evening and Thursday, in response to the hurricane middle.

“On the forecast observe, the middle of Ernesto ought to move close to or over the Virgin Islands this night, after which move simply to the northeast and north of Puerto Rico tonight and on Wednesday,” the hurricane middle mentioned Tuesday morning.

In a information convention Tuesday, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi urged individuals to not depart their properties after 6 p.m. as a result of storm situations are anticipated to worsen on the U.S. territory by midnight. Officers additionally anticipated widespread energy outages throughout the island as Puerto Rico’s electrical grid has not been completely rebuilt since Hurricane Maria razed it in 2017.

Vieques and Culebra, the island-municipalities about 7 miles off Puerto Rico’s japanese coast, are beneath hurricane warning, mentioned Ernesto Rodríguez, director of the Nationwide Meteorological Service in San Juan, in the course of the convention.

“We should not let our guard down,” Rodríguez mentioned.

A hurricane watch was additionally issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as most of Puerto Rico remained beneath tropical storm warning Tuesday afternoon.

The storm will transfer throughout the western Atlantic later within the week.

Tropical Storm Ernesto on Tuesday. NOAA / AFP by way of Getty Pictures

The storm will proceed strengthening over the subsequent few days and is predicted to change into a hurricane simply north of the Better Antilles — which incorporates Cuba, Puerto Rico and Jamaica — by Thursday.

Tropical storm situations are anticipated to have an effect on the Virgin Islands in a couple of hours, the hurricane middle mentioned in a Tuesday afternoon replace.

Ernesto might deliver 4 to six inches of rain to elements of the Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands and as much as 10 inches of rain throughout southeastern Puerto Rico, in response to the hurricane middle.

Water ranges might improve by as much as 3 ft above floor degree on the east coast of Puerto Rico, in addition to for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Giant and harmful waves might accompany the storm surge close to the coast of the British Virgin Islands.

Puerto Rico has already activated the Nationwide Guard and canceled the beginning of lessons in public faculties, The Related Press reported.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin and St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, St. Barts, Saba and Sint Eustatius.