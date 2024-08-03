Tropical Storm Debby to form near Florida this weekend

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been hoisted Friday for the west coast of Florida as a creating system threatens to drench a lot of the state with heavy rain over the weekend.

The principle influence from the storm – which might be named Tropical Storm Debby – will possible be heavy rainfall, with as much as a foot attainable in some areas. That “might end in flash and concrete flooding throughout parts of Florida and the Southeast this weekend via Wednesday morning,” the Nationwide Hurricane Middle stated Friday. Remoted river flooding may even be attainable.

Different impacts embrace tropical-storm-force winds and a 1-3 foot storm surge in some areas, the NHC warned Friday.

