Tropical Storm Debby live updates: 4 killed, including 2 kids, as storm slams Florida

Not less than 4 individuals have been killed from Debby, authorities mentioned.

A 13-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a cell residence Monday morning in Levy County, Florida, which encompasses Cedar Key, in line with the Levy County Sheriff’s Workplace.

“Our ideas and prayers are with this household as they cope with this tragedy,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a press release. “We encourage everybody to make use of excessive warning as they start to evaluate and clear up the harm. Downed powerlines and falling bushes are among the many many hazards.”

In Hillsborough County, Florida, which encompasses Tampa, a driver of a semi was killed when the truck went right into a canal off Interstate 275 Monday morning, in line with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The cab of a tractor trailer is raised from a bridge on Interstate 75 close to Tampa, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024, after the truck collided with a concrete wall, flipped over the wall, and was left dangling from the bridge. Florida Freeway Patrol by way of AP

Deputies recovered the semi and located the driving force lifeless contained in the cab, authorities mentioned.

“It’s simply heartbreaking,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor informed ABC Information Reside. “We actually ask everybody, one, to concentrate on the climate conditions in your space, after which heed the warnings. Particularly the excessive wind and the water.”

In Dixie County, Florida, a driver “misplaced management as a result of inclement climate and moist roadway” on Sunday night time, crashing into the middle median guardrail after which overturning the automobile, the Florida Freeway Patrol mentioned.

The driving force, a 38-year-old lady, and a passenger, a 12-year-old boy, have been killed, authorities mentioned.

One other passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was significantly injured, the freeway patrol mentioned.