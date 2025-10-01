Tristan Schoolkate vs. Daniel Altmaier prediction, odds, picks for ATP Shanghai Masters 2025

Tristan Schoolkate will square off with Daniel Altmaier in the round of 128 at the ATP Shanghai event on Wednesday.

Based on the latest simulation results, Dimers’ proven tennis model predicts Tristan Schoolkate as the most likely winner of the match.

“We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Schoolkate-Altmaier match 10,000 times,” said Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn.

“With the latest updates and numerous other variables, we estimate Tristan Schoolkate’s chance of winning at 52%, with Daniel Altmaier at 48%.”

Schoolkate vs. Altmaier prediction: Who will win and advance to the second round?

Tristan Schoolkate vs. Daniel Altmaier odds

We have sourced the most up-to-date betting odds in America for this match, which are listed here:

Bet Type Schoolkate Altmaier Moneyline -111 +100 Game Spread +0.5 (-120) -0.5 (-110) Total Games o24.5 (-115) u24.5 (-125)

All odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Schoolkate vs. Altmaier picks and best bets

Our model’s biggest edge in today’s Schoolkate vs. Altmaier match is on the first set.

Schoolkate vs. Altmaier updates and essential details

The ATP Shanghai Masters match between Tristan Schoolkate and Daniel Altmaier is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 2:00AM ET.

Who: Tristan Schoolkate vs. Daniel Altmaier

Tristan Schoolkate vs. Daniel Altmaier Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Approx. Time: 2:00AM ET/11:00PM PT

2:00AM ET/11:00PM PT Tournament: ATP Shanghai, China Men’s Singles 2025

ATP Shanghai, China Men’s Singles 2025 Round: Round of 128

All dates and times in this article are United States Eastern Time unless otherwise stated.

Dimers’ full preview of Wednesday’s Schoolkate vs. Altmaier match includes our prediction, picks and the latest betting odds.

Conclusion

We predict Tristan Schoolkate, with a 52% win probability, will likely beat Daniel Altmaier at the ATP Shanghai Masters tournament.

AI and automation have enhanced this article to quickly deliver accurate Schoolkate vs. Altmaier insights, with human oversight ensuring high editorial quality. Our predictions are based on up-to-date data to help you make informed decisions. For additional resources and advice on responsible gambling, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

