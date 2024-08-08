Trippie Redd Announces North American Tour

OMAHA, NE (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop star Trippie Redd introduced plans for a really transient tour of the U.S. that’s set to kick off within the Fall of 2024.

Produced by Stay Nation, the 5-date tour kicks off on September twenty first at Steelhouse, in Ohama, with extra exhibits scheduled throughout the Midwest earlier than wrapping on September twenty first at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tickets for the tour can be accessible to most people beginning August ninth following a presale on Thursday.

TRIPPIE REDD 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Solar Sep 22 – Oklahoma Metropolis, OK – The Criterion

Tue Sep 24 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Corridor

Thu Sep 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Fri Sep 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee