Trinity Rodman’s extra time goal sends US women’s soccer to Olympic semifinals in win over Japan – NBC4 Washington

Staff USA defeated Japan 1-0 in a girls’s soccer quarterfinal on Saturday and strikes on to the semifinals.

Trinity Rodman, a ahead with the Washington Spirit, scored for the U.S. within the first interval of additional time, curling a left-footed strike into the highest left nook. (Watch highlights above.)

America will face Germany after they ousted Canada in Marseille later within the day. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 within the group stage. The match will happen on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The U.S. went into the knockout match undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 on the Paris Video games beneath new coach Emma Hayes however Japan foiled the Individuals with regular protection.

Rodman’s objective to the highest of the far submit got here as time in stoppage time within the first further interval. She fell to the sphere as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman’s third objective of the match. She almost scored once more within the second further interval.

Former U.S. girls’s nationwide staff stars Megan Rapinoe and Mia Hamm, in addition to rapper Snoop Dogg, had been among the many followers at a packed Parc des Princes.

Hayes, the previous boss at Chelsea, was employed final fall to guide the Individuals after they struggled finally summer season’s Girls’s World Cup and had been eradicated from the match sooner than ever earlier than.

Japan had two good probabilities in fast succession within the first half. Mina Tanaka’s try was smothered by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earlier than Miyabi Moriya blasted a shot from about 12 yards that went over the objective.

Mallory Swanson, who leads the staff with three targets within the match, had the very best alternatives for the USA within the second half. However the U.S. was uncharacteristically plagued with errant passes and missed alternatives.

Rodman’s blast after a free kick within the ninetieth minute bounced off of a Japanese defender and was cleared away.

It was a decent match between acquainted opponents. Japan defeated the USA within the remaining of the 2011 Girls’s World Cup. The following yr, the Individuals beat Japan within the 2012 Olympic remaining for the gold. The title in London can be the final of a report 4 gold medals for the USA within the Olympics.

The Individuals gained the bronze medal on the Tokyo Video games after a loss to Canada within the semifinals. Japan fell on dwelling soil to Sweden within the quarterfinals on the COVID-delayed match.

America additionally defeated Japan on the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Carli Lloyd scored three targets throughout the first 16 minutes and the U.S. went on to win 5-2.

America made one change to its beginning lineup for the staff’s quarterfinal match towards Japan in Paris. Korbin Albert changed Sam Coffey within the midfield. Coffey was ineligible for the sport due to yellow card accumulation.

America additionally made ahead Jaedyn Shaw accessible after she missed the primary three video games with a leg harm.

