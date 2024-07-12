Tributes paid to ‘unforgettable’ actress

Tributes have been paid to actress Shelley Duvall, identified for her function in horror traditional The Shining and her work with director Robert Altman, following her dying on the age of 75.

Duvall performed Wendy, the spouse of Jack Nicholson’s terrifying lodge caretaker in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror traditional The Shining, based mostly on Stephen King’s ebook.

Paying tribute, King wrote : “Very sorry Shelly Duvall has handed. Fantastic, gifted, underused actor.”

She additionally appeared in movies together with Annie Corridor, Popeye, Nashville and three Girls, and was fondly remembered for producing and presenting beloved Nineteen Eighties youngsters’s TV present Faerie Story Theatre.

British actor Malcolm McDowell described her as “a pricey buddy and fantastic actress who performed quirky/offbeat characters in some nice movies by Bob Altman”.

He added: “And naturally her nice efficiency in Kubrick’s The Shining. It was a pleasure working together with her on Faerie Story Theatre.”