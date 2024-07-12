Tributes paid to ‘unforgettable’ actress

Tributes have been paid to actress Shelley Duvall, identified for her function in horror traditional The Shining and her work with director Robert Altman, following her dying on the age of 75.
Duvall performed Wendy, the spouse of Jack Nicholson’s terrifying lodge caretaker in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror traditional The Shining, based mostly on Stephen King’s ebook.
Paying tribute, King wrote: “Very sorry Shelly Duvall has handed. Fantastic, gifted, underused actor.”
She additionally appeared in movies together with Annie Corridor, Popeye, Nashville and three Girls, and was fondly remembered for producing and presenting beloved Nineteen Eighties youngsters’s TV present Faerie Story Theatre.
British actor Malcolm McDowell described her as “a pricey buddy and fantastic actress who performed quirky/offbeat characters in some nice movies by Bob Altman”.
He added: “And naturally her nice efficiency in Kubrick’s The Shining. It was a pleasure working together with her on Faerie Story Theatre.”
Actress Mia Farrow mentioned she was “SO good – and at all times mesmerizing”.
Farrow wrote: “Very very unhappy to listen to that the distinctive and actually fantastic actor Shelley Duvall has died. She leaves us many unforgettable performances.”
Director Edgar Wright posted: “RIP to the actually iconic Shelley Duvall, who burned up the display screen in lots of humorous, intense and idiosyncratic roles.
“I particularly cherished her in McCabe & Mrs Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, the extraordinary Three Girls, Annie Corridor, Time Bandits, Roxanne, her Olive Oyl in Popeye (finest comedian ebook casting ever?) and, in fact, her fierce, unforgettable efficiency as Wendy Torrance in The Shining.
“No matter horrors are conjured up in that movie, its energy stands and falls on Duvall’s terrified reactions. What an unimaginable display screen presence she was.”
Singer Paul Simon, a former boyfriend, wrote: “So sorry to listen to of Shelley’s passing. Candy, gifted eccentric.”
Actress Riley Keough posted a photograph of Duvall and added the phrase “legend”.