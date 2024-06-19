Tributes paid to ‘true giant’ of baseball, Willie Mays

The baseball world has saluted the achievements of Willie Mays, broadly thought-about one of many sport’s greatest ever gamers, after his dying at age 93.

Mays was twice declared the league’s Most Beneficial Participant (MVP) and gained the World Collection with the New York Giants in 1954.

His well-known catch throughout the championship stays one of the vital iconic performs ever seen in America’s so-called “nationwide pastime”.

Along with his on-field achievements, Mays embodied an perspective of “simply maintain taking part in and having enjoyable”, one former participant instructed the BBC.

Nicknamed the “Say Hey Child”, the centre fielder had been baseball’s oldest residing Corridor of Famer.

His dying was introduced “with nice disappointment” on Tuesday by his former staff, who at the moment are the San Francisco Giants.

Mays’s son, Michael, instructed the Related Press that his father died within the presence of his household and wished to thank his followers for his or her years of help.

“My father has handed away peacefully and amongst family members. I wish to thanks all from the underside of my damaged coronary heart for the unwavering love you will have proven him over time,” he stated. “You’ve been his life’s blood.”

Main League Baseball (MLB) stated it was “heartbroken” over the dying of “one of the vital thrilling all-around gamers within the historical past of our sport”.

Mays was a “true Big on and off the sphere,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stated.

“His unimaginable achievements and statistics don’t start to explain the awe that got here with watching Willie Mays dominate the sport in each manner conceivable,” Manfred added.

However Mays was “greater than only a baseball icon”, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated. “He broke boundaries and impressed thousands and thousands of Individuals – setting data, bringing pleasure to numerous followers, and changing into a task mannequin for a era of future athletes.”

Regardless of having not performed skilled sports activities for over 50 years, the MLB added 10 extra hits to Mays’s profession document earlier this month, after deciding to include statistics from the Negro League.

His document now stands at 3,293 hits, together with the ten he hit for the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948.

As not too long ago as Monday, Mays stated he wouldn’t be capable to attend a recreation in his honour that was scheduled for Thursday in Birmingham.

“My coronary heart shall be with all of you who’re honouring the Negro League ballplayers, who ought to at all times be remembered, together with all my teammates on the Black Barons,” he stated. “It’ll be a special occasion, and I hope the youngsters will take pleasure in it and be impressed by it.”

Mays was born and raised in Westfield, Alabama, and commenced his skilled baseball profession whereas nonetheless in highschool in 1948.

In 1950, he joined the New York Giants – who later turned the San Francisco Giants – and in 1951 hit 20 residence runs for the staff as a 20-year-old.

After the 1951 season Mays was drafted into the US Military to serve within the Korean Warfare.