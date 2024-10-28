Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. star -- with Kyler Murray -- in 28-27 comeback win for Arizona Cardinals over the Dolphins in Miami

THE STORY: MIAMI – The offense was lastly what the Cardinals envisioned, what they had been alleged to be when Kyler Murray was wholesome and Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted and Trey McBride settled into his place as one of many recreation’s finest.

The manufacturing was not often there by way of seven weeks. However Sunday at Laborious Rock Stadium it was every little thing, and the Cardinals knew it after one other dramatic rally, this time ending in a 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

“It feels nice,” Harrison stated with a smile and in a this-is-a-relief tone, after Chad Ryland booted a 34-yard subject objective on the sport’s closing play.

“Hell, if we get an opportunity to go rating on the finish of a recreation with an opportunity to win, I like us,” Murray stated. “I need the ball in my arms. I need the ball in our arms.”

The Cardinals (4-4) have gained back-to-back video games for the primary time since 2021. And with the Seahawks dropping to the Payments Sunday, the Playing cards are tied for first place within the NFC West and personal the tiebreaker because the season reaches the midway level.

Murray waved that off. “For me, no complacency,” noting that he had been 7-0 earlier than – in that 2021 season – and it did not lead to something within the postseason. Jonathan Gannon had an analogous response.

That did not imply the win over the Dolphins (2-5) – who clearly had an emotional elevate with the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – did not carry with it pleasure (and a Victory Monday for the gamers.)

On Nationwide Tight Ends Day, McBride led the Cardinals with 124 yards receiving on 9 catches. Harrison was fantastic, catching six passes for 111 yards, together with a fingertip landing and a vital third-down diving catch within the fourth quarter that wanted a Gannon problem flag to get overturned from a name of incomplete.

Murray threw for 307 yards, his first 300-yard passing recreation since he did it in opposition to the Vikings in Minnesota on Oct. 30, 2022.

Murray did remind those who whereas the Cardinals need to run (they usually struggled with that, gaining solely 82 yards on 26 carries) their passing recreation ought to and might be potent. To do it in opposition to the NFL’s No. 1 passing protection made it extra particular.

“It is good to get that really feel, that we may be explosive,” Murray stated.

The travails of Harrison and the passing recreation had been well-chronicled – “It is exhausting to not hear it,” Murray admitted – however the rookie was spectacular once they wanted him Sunday. The diving catch was harking back to Larry Fitzgerald’s game-saving diving catch in Inexperienced Bay in 2018 and he was dissatisfied it took a assessment.

“I knew I caught the ball,” Harrison stated.

Gannon had no need to speak about what Harrison had or hadn’t been doing both.

“There is no such thing as a panic. Zero panic,” the coach stated of his rookie. “He’s going to be a big-time participant for us. He is a big-time participant for us.”

The identical goes for Ryland, who has now booted game-winning subject targets within the fourth quarter – two on the final play of the sport – in three of the 4 video games wherein he has performed for the Cardinals.

The ultimate drive started on the Arizona 11, after the Cardinals’ protection pressured a vital punt. The Dolphins did have a season-high 27 factors, and Tua accomplished 28-of-38 for 234 yards and a landing, however receivers Jalen Waddle and Tyreek Hill had been primarily a non-factor.

“Our objective was to cease ’17’ and ’10,'” security Budda Baker stated.

From there, Murray was a conductor, hitting McBride for 17 yards on third-and-1 and scampering for seven yards on third-and-4 that assured the Dolphins wouldn’t get the ball again.

Murray completed the sport finishing 10 straight passes, and he wasn’t sacked for a 3rd straight recreation.

The Cardinals come residence for 2 straight video games earlier than the bye, in opposition to the Bears and Jets. If they’ve unlocked the offense completely, it might change the season.