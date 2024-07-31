Trevor Rogers, Gregory Soto traded to Orioles

“We expect that he’s going to be a very good match towards the middle-back a part of this rotation,” basic supervisor Mike Elias stated on MASN throughout Tuesday’s 6-2 win over Toronto. “Matches in nicely with the group. He’s bought an actual reside, sneaky arm, quite a lot of extension. He will get quite a lot of floor balls, and I feel that from the left facet is one thing we haven’t had on this rotation for some time.”