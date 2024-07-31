Trevor Rogers, Gregory Soto traded to Orioles

BALTIMORE — Previous to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Commerce Deadline, the Orioles’ pitching employees skewed too right-handed, with not sufficient lefties to assist them of their push for a second consecutive American League East title.
That’s not a difficulty.
Baltimore first acquired southpaw Trevor Rogers from Miami, with infield prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers going to the Marlins in return. Rogers is slated to be the one lefty within the O’s rotation, with John Means (Tommy John surgical procedure) out for the season.
The Orioles then added left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Phillies in trade for right-hander Seth Johnson (the membership’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and fellow Minor League righty Moisés Chace, a supply informed MLB.com.
TRADE DETAILS
Orioles get: LHP Trevor Rogers from Miami, LHP Gregory Soto from Philadelphia
Marlins get: INF Connor Norby (O’s No. 5 prospect), OF Kyle Stowers
Phillies get: Minor League RHPs Seth Johnson (O’s No. 8 prospect) and Moisés Chace
Rogers has a 4.53 ERA in 21 begins this yr, with 85 strikeouts and a 1.53 WHIP over 105 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 4.23 ERA in 80 profession begins over 5 massive league seasons, though he was restricted to 4 outings in 2023 as a consequence of accidents (left biceps pressure/proper lat pressure). Rogers positioned second in Nationwide League Rookie of the 12 months Award voting in 2021, his lone season as an All-Star.
“All the time searching for beginning pitching, and hopefully, he may also help us down the stretch,” supervisor Brandon Hyde stated of Rogers.
“We expect that he’s going to be a very good match towards the middle-back a part of this rotation,” basic supervisor Mike Elias stated on MASN throughout Tuesday’s 6-2 win over Toronto. “Matches in nicely with the group. He’s bought an actual reside, sneaky arm, quite a lot of extension. He will get quite a lot of floor balls, and I feel that from the left facet is one thing we haven’t had on this rotation for some time.”
After a gradual begin to the yr (5.68 ERA by means of 12 begins), Rogers has recorded a 3.17 ERA over his previous 9 outings, permitting two or fewer earned runs in eight of these begins, and solely three within the different.
The transfer for Rogers got here on the heels of the O’s commerce for right-handed starter Zach Eflin with the Rays on Friday. Their rotation misplaced three starters in June, when Kyle Bradish, Means and Tyler Wells all underwent season-ending UCL surgical procedures.
Like Eflin, who’s below contract by means of the tip of the 2025 season, Rogers comes with some staff management, as he isn’t set to hit free company till after the ‘26 marketing campaign.
“He’s going to deliver competitiveness,” stated Eflin, who allowed three runs in six innings in his Orioles debut vs. the Blue Jays on Monday. “He pitches like a bulldog, and he’s at all times been enjoyable to observe pitch, so I’m trying ahead to attending to know him and attending to work with him.”
Right here’s how Baltimore’s rotation panorama now stands:
1. RHP Corbin Burnes
2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
3. RHP Zach Eflin
4. LHP Trevor Rogers
5. RHP Dean Kremer
Depth choices: RHP Albert Suárez, RHP Chayce McDermott (No. 6 prospect), LHP Cade Povich (No. 7).
Suárez, who has made 14 begins amongst his 21 outings, will doubtless be shifting to the bullpen to make room for Rogers.
“The expertise that [Eflin] brings — you noticed what a professional he was [Monday],” Hyde stated. “With Rogers, the unbelievable rookie yr, after which I do know he’s had some damage stuff, however the final couple months, he’s been actually good. So hopefully, these guys each assist us down the stretch.”
Norby and Stowers had each been blocked within the Orioles’ deep farm system, with every getting solely sporadic time within the Majors this season. Norby (who had been on the 26-man roster) went 6-for-32 with two homers over his 9 MLB video games this yr, whereas Stowers slashed .229/.274/.369 with 4 homers in 67 massive league video games over the previous three seasons.
In Miami, each former O’s ought to get alternatives for elevated enjoying time.
“Norby and Stowers have been superior. Not solely nice mates to me, however nice baseball gamers. They’re going to go on and have nice massive league careers,” outfielder Heston Kjerstad stated. “It was enjoyable enjoying with them, however will probably be enjoyable enjoying in opposition to them within the time to return.”
Soto will give Baltimore one other high-leverage lefty to make use of along with Cionel Pérez. The O’s are additionally anticipating southpaw Danny Coulombe (surgical procedure to take away bone chips in left elbow) to probably return in September.
A two-time All-Star for Detroit in ‘21 and ‘22, Soto had been with Philadelphia for the reason that begin of ‘23. The 29-year-old had a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances for the Phillies this season.
Soto shall be reunited with right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who was traded from the Phils to the O’s on Friday. Nearer Craig Kimbrel spent the 2023 season with each of them in Philadelphia’s bullpen.
“This man throws 100 mph. He’s very powerful on lefties,” Elias stated. “He’s had good numbers the final couple of years, and an influence lefty like that, you’ll be able to at all times use, so I feel he’s going to slot in very well.”