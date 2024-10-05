Trent Williams Compares 49ers RB Jordan Mason to Marshawn Lynch

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is one oldest gamers within the NFL and one of many best gamers of all time. That means he has the best requirements.
So on Friday, I requested him of whom operating again Jordan Mason reminds him. I figured Williams has seen a ton of operating backs since he entered the NFL in 2010.
“He jogs my memory of Marshawn Lynch a bit bit,” Williams mentioned. “He has a bit Beast Mode in him. I feel the quantity and the dreads put him in thoughts, however whenever you have a look at how arduous he runs and his cuts. As a result of as huge as Marshawn was, he had the toes of a ballerina. You watch him on the market within the open subject making folks miss or operating folks over. I feel it is the identical factor type of with Mason.”
“What’s it like blocking for Mason,” I requested one of many best left tackles ever.
“It is a pleasure,” Williams mentioned, “as a result of he can run by arm tackles. He runs arduous, man. He runs arduous. You realize it will take a committee to deliver him down. You simply take into consideration getting a man like that to the second degree to the place the smaller guys are, you are usually going to have loads of success with a man that runs like he does.”
When Williams completed answering my query, I circled and mentioned to Jordan Mason, whose locker was instantly behind me, “Trent Williams simply in contrast you to Marshawn Lynch unprompted.”
Mason blushed.
