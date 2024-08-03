Treat Yourself With Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Lollipops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation if you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

Magnificence runs a lot additional than pores and skin deep. What do I imply by that? Effectively, you’ll be able to slather on the entire serums and lotions to keep up a youthfulness, however to essentially amplify your glow, you might wish to strive one of many ingestible magnificence dietary supplements which are popping up all over the place. Many manufacturers have been popping out with collagen-infused powders, clear pores and skin nutritional vitamins and even glow-enhancing lollipops. Yep, you learn that proper: Glow-enhancing lollipops created by none aside from Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian’s magnificence nutritional vitamins line has been making waves for its fascinating choices, from cellulite-smoothing capsules to the stress-relieving capsules. Nonetheless, the Lemme Glow Magnificence Lollipops are maybe essentially the most intriguing (and enjoyable!). These watermelon-flavored suckers are made with vitamin C, collagen and cocoa butter that can assist you glow from inside. How cool is that?

Get the Lemme Glow Magnificence Lollipops for $12 at Ulta!

The entire substances are parts you’ve in all probability utilized topically earlier than. Vitamin C, for instance, is a potent antioxidant that brightens pores and skin and diminishes darkish spots. Collagen has gained traction as a serum ingredient that helps your physique produce extra of the naturally occurring protein. As we grow old, our pores and skin produces much less, so ingesting it might rev up your inside processes to agency and raise the pores and skin. Lastly, cocoa butter additionally provides extra antioxidant properties to guard in opposition to exterior aggressors and air pollution.

The pops are a good way to introduce ingestibles into your magnificence routine. Whereas powders can get messy and contain actual measuring, every lollipop consists of the suitable day by day dosage to spice up your glow . . . to not point out they style scrumptious! Having a sucker is sort of a good-for-you deal with to your pores and skin, and we might all use just a little indulgence.

I’m all for making magnificence extra pleasing, in spite of everything, it ought to spark pleasure! And what higher manner than with a pleasant sweet snack? You may get the Lemme Glow Magnificence Lollipops at Ulta. Get able to get your glow on!

