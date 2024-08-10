Travis Scott remains in custody after altercation with security guard

PARIS (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott remained in police custody after his arrest at a Paris lodge following an altercation with a safety guard, French prosecutors mentioned Saturday.

An announcement from the Paris prosecutor’s workplace mentioned the custody order for Scott was prolonged Friday night time. It didn’t present additional particulars. Police are nonetheless investigating.

Scott’s US-based consultant and his lawyer didn’t instantly reply to questions from The Related Press on the event.

Scott was arrested early Friday after police had been known as to the Georges V lodge to detain a person “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence in opposition to a safety guard,” in line with the prosecutor’s earlier assertion. The lodge safety guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

After Friday’s arrest, a consultant of the rapper mentioned they had been “in direct communication with the native Parisian authorities to resolve this matter swiftly and can present updates when applicable.” The consultant spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the investigation was ongoing.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia within the males’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night time.

Scott, one of many largest stars in hip hop whose beginning title is Jacques Webster, has greater than 100 songs that made the Billboard Scorching 100 and launched 4 singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest within the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two kids together with his former girlfriend, media persona and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In June, Scott was arrested in Miami Seaside on misdemeanor fees of trespassing and public intoxication after officers mentioned they’d discovered him on the metropolis’s marina shouting obscenities at folks on a yacht and disobeyed their order to go away.

Surk reported from Good, France.

