Travis Scott Releases T-Shirt Using Mug shot From Miami Arrest

Travis Scott is trying to flip his fees into money. The Cactus Jack boss — born Jacques Webster — was arrested early Thursday (June 20) on disorderly intoxication and trespassing fees.

Scott posted bond hours later and he’s already unleashed merchandise capitalizing on the Miami Seaside arrest.

La Flame has launched a T-shirt commemorating his arrest emblazoned with a graphic that includes an edited photograph of his mug shot on the tee. The “Butterfly Impact” rapper is promoting the shirt on his web site for a restricted time with a retail worth of $35.

It’s a Cactus Jack plain darkish brown tee with a small picture of the mug shot, which has been edited to provide Scott his signature smile in comparison with the unique empty stare into the digicam. “It’s Miami” is written beneath the picture to sum up Trav’s response to the police interplay.

“The defendant later admitted that he had been consuming alcohol and said, ‘It’s Miami,’” in keeping with the arrest affidavit obtained by Billboard.

The “Free the Rage #2” tee highlighting Scott’s mug shot will likely be shipped out in per week and a portion of the proceeds generated from the gross sales of the shirt will go towards the Cactus Jack Basis.

It’s not the primary time Travis Scott has tried to capitalize on an arrest. He beforehand offered a white t-shirt for twenty-four hours containing the mug shot from his 2017 arrest in Arkansas the place he was charged with inciting a riot at his live performance. He ended up pleading responsible to disorderly conduct in 2018.

As for his most up-to-date run-in with the legislation, Scott was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail after being arrested at 1:17 a.m. in Miami Seaside early Thursday. He’s dealing with trespassing of property fees together with disorderly intoxication.

A supply aware of the scenario tells Billboard that Scott is already dwelling after posting bond and there was no bodily altercation at what was described as a celebration.

The 33-year-old Scott posted his mug shot in an Instagram Story put up the place he added a pair of white headphones and brown shades to the photograph.

“Chess not checkers,” fellow Houstonian Bun B wrote to his Instagram Story saluting Scott’s entrepreneurial spirit turning a destructive right into a optimistic.

Scott will likely be heard from on Friday (June 21) when he friends on Mustard’s “Parking Lot” single.

Discover a photograph of the t-shirt together with Scott’s mug shot under.