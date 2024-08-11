Travis Scott Released Without Charges After Paris Arrest

UPDATE — 8/6, 11 a.m. ET: “Travis Scott has been launched with no costs,” the rapper’s consultant instructed Us Weekly on Saturday, August 10.

A supply near Scott instructed Us that there are not any plans for him to be charged, and nobody was injured since there was no bodily interplay. “Travis has been swarmed by followers and paparazzi all week whereas in Paris. He blamed his bodyguard for not adequately defending him,” the insider defined, noting that Scott requested the police to assist him cope with the paparazzi and followers.

“French police overreacted, arrested and held him for twenty-four hours over a verbal argument. No violence occurred,” the supply claimed.

Unique story: Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday, August 9, after getting right into a combat together with his bodyguard, French authorities stated.

“I can affirm that on August 9, 2024, law enforcement officials have been known as to the George V resort and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a safety guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer instructed NBC Information in a press release.

“The safety guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s workplace has referred the case to the first district of the judicial police.”

In a press release to Us Weekly, a consultant for Scott defined that they’re “in direct communication with the native Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and can present updates when applicable.”

Police have been known as to the luxurious George V resort at round 5 a.m. native time, per CNN. The rapper was arrested for “violence in opposition to one other particular person,” a police spokesperson instructed the outlet.

Scott, 33, was photographed in Paris on Thursday, August 8, attending the lads’s basketball semifinals through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Scott — actual identify Jacques Bermon Webster II — sat courtside with fellow rapper Quavo.

The star’s newest authorized bother follows a June 20 arrest for trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication in Miami.

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained as a consequence of a misunderstanding. There was completely no bodily altercation concerned, and we thank the authorities for working with us in the direction of a swift and amicable decision,” Scott’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, stated in a press release on the time.

“There was no bodily altercation with anybody. This was a rowdy get together and Travis was already bailed out for just a few hundred {dollars}. He’s already dwelling,” a supply solely instructed Us. “There might be no additional motion to be taken because it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no accidents.”

Scott, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with Kylie Jenner, was beforehand embroiled in authorized bother stemming from his fateful Astroworld Pageant in Houston, Texas, in November 2021. 10 followers have been killed and greater than 100 injured when the gang on the NRG Park surged towards the stage.

Sooner or later after the live performance, Scott broke his silence on the tragedy through X, saying, “I’m completely devastated by what happened final night time. My prayers exit to the households and all these impacted by what occurred at Astroworld Pageant. Houston PD has my whole assist as they proceed to look into the tragic lack of life.”

Scott didn’t face prison costs after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him over the incident in June 2023. Nonetheless, the rapper was named in 10 civil wrongful loss of life lawsuits, all of which have been settled, the Related Press reported in Might.