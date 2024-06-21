Travis Scott Miami Beach arrest – NBC 6 South Florida

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami Seashore after allegedly yelling at folks on a yacht and admitting he had been ingesting, telling officers “It is Miami,” authorities stated.

Scott, whose actual identify is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was charged with trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication, Miami-Dade jail data confirmed. He later posted bond, which was set at $650.

In accordance with an arrest report, officers responded to 300 Alton Highway dock D for a disturbance on one of many yachts. Scott was allegedly yelling at occupants of the vessel from the dock.

Officers stated they informed him to sit down, however he saved standing up. Authorities informed him to go away or be arrested, the report stated.



Miami-Dade Corrections Travis Scott, also referred to as Jacques Bermon Webster II

The complainant reportedly didn’t wish to press fees, however did need the rapper off of the vessel.

“All through the lengthy stroll from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” authorities stated.

When Scott made it again to a automobile that was ready for him, he allegedly “informed certainly one of his safety personnel to get out of the automobile. The defendant then said to officers, ‘If he will get within the automobile he is gonna catch a fade,’ which is slang for preventing,” police stated.

Ultimately, he did depart the marina in a automobile, however returned 5 minutes later, bypassing officers within the parking zone and making his approach towards the yacht, in line with the arrest report.

Police stated when Scott began talking to officers, he started yelling, “turning into erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and close by residential buildings inflicting a public disturbance.”

Scott, 33, was arrested and later “admitted that he had been ingesting alcohol and said ‘It’s Miami,’” in line with police.

At 8:45 a.m., the rapper appeared to joke in regards to the arrest, tweeting, “Lol.” He additionally later shared an edited picture of his mugshot on his Instagram story, including sun shades and ear buds.

NBC6 reached out to Scott’s publicist for remark however have not heard again.

Scott shares two kids with influencer, enterprise lady and the youngest of the well-known Kardashian-Jenner siblings Kylie Jenner.

He’s eight days away from his European tour, Circus Maximus, which is ready to start on the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on June 28.

In 2021, the native of Houston, Texas, confronted critical scrutiny for the tragedy at his Astroworld Pageant, which left 10 folks lifeless. He settled the final of the wrongful loss of life lawsuits towards him in Might, in line with the Houston Chronicle, which cited the lawyer for the youngest sufferer, 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

Scott later introduced the launch of Mission HEAL, a “multi-tier initiative devoted to addressing challenges dealing with right now’s youth, particularly these from marginalized and at-risk communities.”

