Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

PARIS — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris lodge after an altercation with a safety guard, French prosecutors mentioned Friday.

The arrest occurred after police have been known as to the Georges V lodge early Friday to arrest a person “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence in opposition to a safety guard,” in accordance with a press release from the Paris public prosecutor’s workplace.

The lodge safety guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his personal bodyguard, the assertion mentioned. Police are nonetheless investigating.

A consultant of the rapper mentioned they have been “in direct communication with the native Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and can present updates when acceptable.” The consultant spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the investigation was ongoing.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the US rally over Serbia within the males’s basketball semifinal on Thursday evening.

Scott, one of many greatest stars in hip hop whose beginning title is Jacques Webster, has greater than 100 songs that made the Billboard Sizzling 100 and launched 4 singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest within the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two youngsters together with his former girlfriend, media persona and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Paris prosecutor’s workplace mentioned later Friday that it has processed some 471 arrests through the Olympic Video games, involving incidents both occurring at Olympic occasion websites or involving people particularly current for the Video games. Of those instances, 23 concerned minors, the assertion additionally mentioned.

___

Related Press writers Barbara Surk in Good, France, and Jonathan Landrum in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

