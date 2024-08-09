Travis Scott arrested in Paris over hotel violence

Getty Photographs Travis Scott had earlier been seen on the Crew USA v Serbia basketball semi-final

Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris after combating along with his bodyguard, in keeping with French authorities. The 33-year-old US star is alleged to have attacked a safety guard who tried to interrupt up the 2 males on the five-star George V lodge on Friday morning. French prosecutors instructed the Reuters and AFP information businesses they’d opened a felony investigation into “unspecified violence” towards the guard. A consultant for Mr Scott instructed BBC Newsbeat: “We’re in direct communication with the native Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and can present updates when applicable”.

On Thursday night, Mr Scott, actual identify Jacques Bermon Webster, was photographed at Crew USA’s Olympic basketball match towards Serbia. He was pictured subsequent to American businessman Michael Rubin and fellow rapper Quavo, former frontman of hip-hop group Migos. Earlier this yr Mr Scott was arrested in Miami in relation to an argument on a non-public yacht. Showbiz information website TMZ has reported that prosecutors dropped a cost of disorderly intoxication towards him, however he nonetheless faces a depend of trespassing.

Mr Scott is a 10-time Grammy Award nominee and one of many largest hip-hop acts on the earth. He was beforehand in a relationship with Kylie Jenner and the pair have two kids collectively. In 2021, 10 followers died in a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld competition in Houston, Texas. He didn’t face felony expenses over their deaths however stays concerned in civil circumstances alleging that organisers have been at fault. Final yr he scored his first UK primary album with Utopia , which was launched per week after a deliberate present in entrance of Egypt’s pyramids was cancelled.